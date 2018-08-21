Darke County Chamber hosts 56th annual golf outing

VERSAILLES – Golfers participated in the 56th annual Chamber Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 6 at Stillwater Valley Golf Club.

“The weather was perfect and the golfers had a great time,” commented Chamber Chairman Perry Walls. “Chamber members and prospective members enjoyed an opportunity to meet and exchange ideas. The 56th annual event was the most successful in the recent history of the chamber.”

Gold sponsors for the 56th Golf Outing were Phelan Insurance Agency, Premier Health, Walls Brothers Asphalt and Zechar-Bailey Funeral Homes. Silver sponsors were Classic Carriers Inc., Graves-Fearon Agency Nationwide, JAFE Decorating Inc., Leis Realty Company, Mercer Savings Bank, Orthopedics Associates of SW Ohio, Ramco Electric Motors, and Second National Bank. The Luncheon and Dinner Sponsor was Wayne HealthCare. Shotgun start sponsor was Cope’s Distributing Inc.

First place team: Edison State Community College – Bruce McKenzie, Chris Spradlin, Mike Curtis, Chad Beanblossom

Second place team: Cooper Farms – Dave Staugler, Bill Staugler, Jack Staugler, Bob Staugler

Third place team: JAFE Decorating – Randy O’Dell, Lisa O’Dell, Brad O’Dell, Taylor Brubaker

Winners of several major prizes were: 1/2 Carat Diamond Circle of Love Necklace donated by Wieland Jewelers: Bryan Clymer, Wellness / Spa Gift Basket donated by The Natural Path: Matt Aultman, KitchenAid 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer donated by Darke County Chamber: Randy O’Dell, Chamber Basket of Cheer donated by Wayne and Sharon Deschambeau: Brian Beam, LED Flashlight / All-In-One Auto Kit / Emergency Food Supply donated by Cope’s Distributing: Todd Reish, Overnight Package at the Inn donated by The Inn at Versailles: Ryan Cox, Fire Ring 15 Inches Tall / 38 Inches Diameter donated by Rebsco: Scott Wise, Dayton Dragons Tickets donated by Greenville Federal: Russ Badgett, Dayton Dragons Tickets donated by The Daily Advocate: Jennifer Williams, Dayton Dragons Tickets donated by Berkshire Hathaway Home Services: Greg Jones, KitchenAid 5-Cup Electric Kettle donated by Darke County Chamber: Mike Curtis, Gift Bucket donated by Mercer Savings Bank: Alisha Reiss, Gift Basket donated by Wayne HealthCare Foundation: Tony Roberts, Gift Bag donated by Studio 1 Hair Design: Travis Fliehman and Gift Bag donated by Village Green Health Campus: Rodney Oda.

The following businesses supported the golf outing as tee and cart sponsors: Ace Hardware-Greenville, American Title Resources, Benanzer Custom Homes, Bill Hawkey & Associates, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Brethren Retirement Community, Classic Carriers, Cooper Farms, Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Diane Evans’ State Farm Agency, Edison State Community College, Edward Jones-Andria Haworth, Falcon Packaging, LLC, Family Health, First Choice Realty, Fitzwater Tree and Lawn Care, Fry & Company CPAs, Greenville Federal, Greenville National Bank, Greenville Technology, Inc., Hansbarger Home Solutions, Hot Head Burritos, JAFE Decorating Inc., Jim Gable State Farm Insurance Agency, Dr. Victor Kim, DDS, Law Office of Randall E. Breaden, Life Style Furniture & Mattress, Littman Thomas Agency, Loudy Office Machines, May Financial Group, Inc., Mote & Associates, Ohio State University Extension Sam Custer, Agriculture Educator, PERRY proTECH, Phelan Insurance Agency, Pohl Transportation, Production Paint Finishers, Prosperity Promotions, Randall Insurance Agency, Inc., Reid Health, Representative Steve Huffman Ohio House District 80, Rest Haven Nursing Facility, R.J. Warner Insurance Agencies, Inc., Second National Bank, State of the Heart Care, The Andersons, The Daily Advocate, Versailles Health Care Center, Walls Brothers Asphalt, Wayne Builders Supply, Wayne HealthCare, Whirlpool and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home

Hole In One Sponsors: Dave Knapp Ford Lincoln, Hittle Buick GMC and Troutwine Auto Sales.

The following businesses were prize donors: Ace Hardware-Greenville, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services-Shaun Hayes, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services-Bob Nelson, Brethren Retirement Community, Brookdale Greenville, Cope’s Distributing, D.L. Beck, Darke Rural Electric Cooperative, Greenville Federal, Leis Realty Company, Mercer Savings Bank, Marco’s Pizza, Mr. Ron Myers, Phelan Insurance Agency, Prosperity Promotions, Rebsco, Inc., Second National Bank, Splash & Dash Car Wash, Stillwater Valley Golf Club, Studio 1 Hair Design, The Daily Advocate, The Inn at Versailles, The Natural Path, Village Green Health Campus, Wayne HealthCare, Wayne HealthCare Foundation and Wieland Jewelers.

“We want to thank the Chamber Ambassadors for planning the event, the sponsors and everyone that supported the Chamber 56th annual Golf Outing,” Chamber Ambassador Co-Chairman Joel Allread said. “Plans are already underway for the Chamber’s 57th Outing on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Be sure to save the date in 2019 and golf with the Chamber!”

First place team: Edison State Community College – Bruce McKenzie, Chris Spradlin, Mike Curtis, Chad Beanblossom https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Edison-State-1st-Place-Team.jpg First place team: Edison State Community College – Bruce McKenzie, Chris Spradlin, Mike Curtis, Chad Beanblossom Submitted photos Second place team: Cooper Farms – Dave Staugler, Bill Staugler, Jack Staugler, Bob Staugler https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Cooper-Farms-2nd-Place-Team.jpg Second place team: Cooper Farms – Dave Staugler, Bill Staugler, Jack Staugler, Bob Staugler Submitted photos Third place team: JAFE Decorating – Randy O’Dell, Lisa O’Dell, Brad O’Dell, Taylor Brubaker https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_JAFE-Decorating-Inc.-3rd-Place-Team.jpg Third place team: JAFE Decorating – Randy O’Dell, Lisa O’Dell, Brad O’Dell, Taylor Brubaker Submitted photos

Article submitted by Sharon Deschambeau, president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce

Article submitted by Sharon Deschambeau, president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce