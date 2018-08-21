Sports Briefs: Annual 5k to remember Coach Jim Noffsinger on Sept. 3

Annual 5k to remember Coach Jim Noffsinger on Sept. 3

The 3rd Annual Coach Noff Memorial 5k run will be held Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in Union City, Ind. This family-friendly run/walk is being organized to honor the legacy of longtime Union City coach, teacher and runner Jim Noffsinger, who lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

The run starts and finishes at the Union City Junior-Senior High School, 603 N. Walnut St. The flat route will go through town on paved roads toward Harter Park where Coach Noff put in many miles of running himself and coached hundreds of other runners on the cross country course.

Top overall male and female finishers will receive a voucher for a pair of New Balance running shoes (Coach Noff’s favorite). Age group winners will receive medals. Runners and walkers of all ability levels are welcome. The run is also stroller and dog-friendly (dogs must be on a leash at all times).

Registration for individuals is $20 and must be received by Aug. 23 to guarantee a T-shirt. Race day registration is $25. There is also a $10 virtual runner registration for those who would like to run in memory of Coach Noff, but cannot be present. Last year virtual runners were represented across the country from California to Chicago to New York City.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United As One Sporting Ministry at Wesley United Methodist Church, where Noffsinger was an active member of the congregation for many years.

To register for the run online, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/UnionCity/CoachNoffMemorial5K or email coachnoff5k@gmail.com for a paper registration form. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/coachnoff5k.

Registration open for Lane Memorial Golf Scramble

GREENVILLE – The Lane Memorial Golf Scramble will tee off at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

The outing will benefit the Lane Memorial Scholarship, which was established to honor two members of the Lane family – brothers Earl Lane and Art Lane, who were killed by a drunk driver in an automobile accident. The scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Milton-Union to continue their education whether it be a trade school or college.

The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a four-person team. That covers the cost of 18 holes of golf, a meal and door prizes.

The outing will include longest drive, beat the pro, closest to the pin and skins contests. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

The registration deadline is Oct. 7.

For more information, call Tayler at 937-564-4933 or email tcoy24.7@gmail.com.

Versailles FFA Color Run/Walk and Health Fair on Oct. 6

The Versailles FFA 4th annual Color Run/Walk 5k and Health Fair is planned for Saturday, Oct. 6.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. on the track behind the Versailles Exempted Village School Board Office. Pre-registration entry fee is $17 with a T-shirt and $10 without. All pre-registration forms and fees are due by Sept. 24.Entry fees for walk-up participants are $22 with a T-shirt and $15 without.

Registration forms are available on the Versailles Exempted Village School website at http://hs.versailles.k12.oh.us/academics/ffa/.

The Health Fair will be in the gym of the Versailles Exempted Village School Board Office (old high school). Please enter the heath fair from the track side (rear entrance). The Health Fair will be open to the public from 8 to 11 a.m. with a special emphasis being placed on breast cancer.

Also, the Versailles FFA will be collecting shoes to benefit local families in need and Soles 4 Souls. Collection Barrels will be located at the registrations tables and at the Health Fair.

For more information, contact Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or at (937) 526-4427, ext 3113

GGSA to hold fall softball registration dates

The Greenville Girls Softball Association will have two registration dates for its 2018 fall softball league.

Sign-ups will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 at the softball fields on S.R. 49. Cost of the league is $60 per player. The deadline to register is Aug. 25. Space is limited to the first 300 players or 28 teams on a first-come-first-serve basis. The 10U league is machine pitch and the 12U and 14U leagues are player pitch.

A player must not have attained the age of 15 prior to Jan. 1, 2018 in order to be eligible. The GGSA fall fast pitch league is for girls the age of 14 and under. The league is designed to introduce young girls to the game of fast pitch softball. The league will run for four weeks starting Dept. 9 and playing doubleheaders every Sunday ending Sept. 30.

For more information, contact Shawn Shaffer at (937) 459-9187, Eric Fellers at (937) 417-1560 or visit the league website at www.ggsaonline.com.

Tri-Village seeking head varsity softball coach

Tri-Village High School, a Division IV school in the Southwest District, is looking for a head softball coach for the 2019 season. Interested candidates should submit resume to Brad Gray, Athletic Director, via email to brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us.

Candidates are reminded that valid coaching credentials must be obtained before receiving Board of Education approval. Candidates must possess or have the ability to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all OHSAA coaching requirements. The selected candidate must pass all FBI/BCI background checks and complete all Ohio Department of Education Coaching requirements. Deadline: Until position is filled.