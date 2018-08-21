Arcanum boys golfers remain undefeated with win over Tri-Village

ARCANUM – The Arcanum boy’s golfers swung past the upstart Tri- Village Patriots on Tuesday at Beechwood Golf Course, 179-212. The Trojans of head coach Todd Shannon remain undefeated in dual matches at 5-0, while Logan Brubaker’s Patriots dropped their second match of the young season to fall to 0-2.

Coffee is usually brewing and keeping warm around 9 a.m. when the match started, but nothing is hotter than Tri- Village senior Gage Hileman, who was the medalist for the day as he was fully engaged and shot a 40 to outgun Arcanum junior Cade Brubaker’s 42.

”Gage played well and could have gone really low except that he had a rough last hole,” Brubaker said. “Overall, we are still looking for improvement as we have had only two matches thus far in this new season. I would also like to mention sophomore Dylan Holsapple, who shot a 52 and hit it well, except for struggling on the greens.”

Following Hileman and Brubaker on the scorecard was Tri-Village sophomore Aiden Collins with a 53. The last official scorer was senior Josh Sims, who dropped in a 67 for all to see on this dreary wet day in Darke County. Also playing but not counting in the scoring column was sophomore Nick Varvel who chipped in with a 69 and senior Noah Hill who navigated the hills with a 73.

Arcanum had no problems arching the ball on their drives which helped them to their fifth dual victory in a row. However, the course was really wet in spots and a rowboat could have been used on a couple well placed holes. After Brubaker’s 42, junior Kendall Wright was right on target with a 44, followed closely by basketball stud Carter Gray’s 46. The last scorer was senior Mitch Wogoman’s 47 for the Trojan’s who amassed a total of 179. Also out on the links was the coach’s son junior Jack Shannon, who fired a 53. Finishing up for the Trojans six was sophomore Trevor Bailey, who blasted home a 55 for all to see.

”Winning by 33 strokes was a surprise, but we had some nice drives and hit our irons well,” Shannon said. “It was really wet out there and hard to get on track with the greens. This is our closest match yet and you can tell that coach Brubaker has an up and coming team to be watched.”

