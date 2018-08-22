Prep Roundup: Ansonia volleyball defeats Union City

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Ansonia downs Union City (Ind.), 3-0

Ansonia seniors Kassy Wentworth and Alyssa Armock each had four kills and two aces in leading the Tigers to a non-league win over Union City (Ind.) on Tuesday night.

Ansonia won the overall match in three games, 25-17, 25-18 and 25-20.

Freshman Kenzie Singer contributed seven kills, two aces and 25 digs, while senior Trinity Henderson added 33 digs in the win. Senior Emily Gariety also had three kills, 20 digs and two aces for Ansonia.

Troy sweeps Greenville, 3-0

Troy defeated Greenville in three straight games Tuesday night by scores of 25-13, 25-22 and 25-18.

No other details were available.

Versailles defeats Anna, 3-1

Versailles needed four games to knock of host Anna on Tuesday night.

The Tigers won the overall match by scores of 25-21, 17-25, 25-23 and 30-28.

No other details were available.

Bradford junior high teams lose to Troy Christian

Bradford’s 7th grade volleyball team lost to Troy Christian Monday evening 10-25, 22-25. Savannah Lingo had 10 points with 7 of them aces. Alani Canan and Karissa Rush each had 2 points. Maci Hauschild, Alani Canan, and Izzy Painter each recorded a kill.

Bradford’s 8th grade volleyball team lost to Troy Christian Monday evening 14-25, 11-25. Courtney Riffell recorded 3 points with 2 of them aces. Remi Harleman had 2 points and 1 kill.

Bradford will host Newton on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Versailles beats New Knoxville

Connor VanSkyock earned medalist honors with a 42 on Monday as Versailles topped New Knoxville at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

The Tigers won the match 183-216 and also got contributing scores from Austin Pleiman (47), Will Eversole (47) and Ethan Kremer (47).

Also playing for Versailles was Alex Keiser (53) and Brayden Robinson (57).

The win improves the Tigers to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Midwest Athletic Conference.