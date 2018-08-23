Harness racing nearly complete at Darke County Fair

DARKE COUNTY – The fourth session of the 2018 Darke County Fair’s harness racing action was held Wednesday evening, Aug. 22 with 12 races for a combined purse of $36,300. The largest purse of the night was in Race 5 worth $15,800.
Three sessions were held on Friday and Saturday with a grand total of 45 races. Those results will appear in The Daily Advocate next week along with the results of the final 15-race session on Thursday night.
Results
Aug. 22 evening
Place Horse Time Driver Trainer
RACE 1 – Purse: $1,000
1. Cinderlane Jade 1:57.4 Pat Melloy Jr Pat Melloy Jr
2. E R Myron 1:58.0 Joey Putnam Steve Livingston
3. Officer Jones1:58.0 Alesha Binkley Trent Stohler
4. Raider Gun 1:58.4 Mark Gillenwater Mark Gillenwater
5. Milliondollar Art 1:59.1 Beau Brown Emily Hay
6. JC Kingdom1:59.2 Doug Rideout Valerie Wells
7. Strawberryprincess 2:00.2 Roy Wilson Tyler Tinch
RACE 2 – Purse: $800
1. Super Train 2:03.4 Chad Leyes Rusty Leyes
2. Society Man 2:04.0 Ken Holliday Larry Tinch
3. Pante Vecchio Guccio-Dream Big 2:04.1 Doug Rideout Doug Rideout
RACE 3 – Purse: $1,000
1. Colonys Best 1:59.2 Doug Rideout Timothy Reck
2. Mosee Terror 1:59.4 Gregory Luther Gregory Luther
3. JD`s Chancey Gal 2:00.2 Jeff Nisonger Pasko Vucinaj
4. Royal Delta 2:01.2 Emily Hay Emily Hay
RACE 4 – Purse: $5,150
1. Ohio Prince 1:56.3 Ken Holliday Ken Holliday
2. Indian Creek Kyla 1:56.3 Doug Rideout Kent Wilcox
3. Jus Chillin It 1:57.1 Jeff Nisonger Kayne Kauffman
4. Abba Official 1:59.2 Brendan Johnson Bret Schwartz
RACE 5 – Purse: $15,800
1. Rose Run Urban Triumphant Caviar-Stonebridge Dancer 2:03.4 Russell Swartz Steve Carter
2. UB Cruisin Dontyouforgetit-Kris`s Legacy 2:04.0 Jeff Nisonger Dalton Walls
RACE 6 – Purse: $800
1. Erpenbach Real Desire-Armbro Abstract 2:02.2 Joe Putnam Joe Putnam
2. Racy Piper 2:02.4 Mark Gillenwater Brenda Gray
3. Dreaming Dragon Dragon Again-Sidewalk Sleeper 2:02.4 Joey Putnam Dan O`Mara
4. Red Foot Edie Ruth 2:05.3 Brendan Johnson Mike Polhamus
5. Brother John Finn Duneside Perch-Harmony Oaks Gi Gi 2:06.2 Gavin Bixler Doug Hunt
RACE 7 – Purse: $5,150
1. In Trouble Again 1:56.4 Jeff Nisonger Jeff Nisonger
2. Crazy K 1:59.0 Ken Holliday Ken Holliday
3. Always Chaos 1:59.1 Chad Clark Chad Clark
4. Grays Slick 1:59.2 Gavin Bixler Gavin Bixler
RACE 8 – Purse: $2,800
1. B L Class Act 2:01.2 Mike Mitchell Joe Putnam
2. Body Of Work 2:01.2 Alesha Binkley Trent Stohler
3. Celebrity Lambo 2:01.2 Dean Beachy Herman Hagerman
4. Play Fair 2:02.2 Mariah Wright Darrell Wright
5. Keep The Cash 2:02.4 Patricia Miller Keith Crawford
RACE 9 – Purse: $800
1. Ohio Country Art Official-I`m All Country 2:02.0 Jeff Nisonger Ben Schwartz
2. Glorious Prince Always A Virgin-Glorious Princess 2:02.0 Doug Rideout Doug Rideout
3. Cuddleflight 2:03.0 Mark Gillenwater Mark Gillenwater
4. Uf Lindsay`s Boy 2:03.0 Scott Ferguson Scott Ferguson
5. Hypso Hypnotic Blue Chip-Say So 2:03.2 Christopher Hope Christopher Hope
RACE 10 – Purse: $1,000
1. Daliocity 1:57.3 Alesha Binkley Trent Stohler
2. Basher 1:58.0 Joey Putnam Joe Putnam
3. Seek The Dragon 1:59.0 Jeff Nisonger Ben Schwartz
4. Awinkandagrin 1:59.1 Joshua Ferguson Scott Ferguson
5. Imacowboy Casanova 1:59.2 Mark Gillenwater Mark Gillenwater
6. Mr Why 1:59.4 Mike Polhamus Mike Polhamus
RACE 11 – Purse: $1,200
1. J P Silver 2:00.3 Christopher Hope Christopher Hope
2. Dontevergiveup 2:01.2 Richard Holsapple R C Bowling
3. My Dear Jasmine 2:01.3 Dalton Walls Steven Weimer
4. J P Oscar 2:01.4 Robert Werner Robert Werner
5. Money Bucks 2:03.1 Craig Bowman Craig Bowman
6. Sectionline Show 2:04.0 Doug Rideout Steve Bauder
RACE 12 – Purse: $800
1. Sergeant Highway Valentino-Sporty Sally 2:01.3 Pat Melloy Jr Pat Melloy Jr
2. Wheatley Wildcat 2:02.1 Christopher Hope Christopher Hope
3. Big See Big Bad John-Eagle See 2:03.0 Jeff Nisonger Jeff Nisonger
4. Doodles Yankee 2:03.4 Doug Rideout Travis Redden
5. Hf Ninja Warrior 2:04.0 Joey Putnam Ben Schwartz