Harness racing nearly complete at Darke County Fair

DARKE COUNTY – The fourth session of the 2018 Darke County Fair’s harness racing action was held Wednesday evening, Aug. 22 with 12 races for a combined purse of $36,300. The largest purse of the night was in Race 5 worth $15,800.

Three sessions were held on Friday and Saturday with a grand total of 45 races. Those results will appear in The Daily Advocate next week along with the results of the final 15-race session on Thursday night.

Results

Aug. 22 evening

Place Horse Time Driver Trainer

RACE 1 – Purse: $1,000

1. Cinderlane Jade 1:57.4 Pat Melloy Jr Pat Melloy Jr

2. E R Myron 1:58.0 Joey Putnam Steve Livingston

3. Officer Jones1:58.0 Alesha Binkley Trent Stohler

4. Raider Gun 1:58.4 Mark Gillenwater Mark Gillenwater

5. Milliondollar Art 1:59.1 Beau Brown Emily Hay

6. JC Kingdom1:59.2 Doug Rideout Valerie Wells

7. Strawberryprincess 2:00.2 Roy Wilson Tyler Tinch

RACE 2 – Purse: $800

1. Super Train 2:03.4 Chad Leyes Rusty Leyes

2. Society Man 2:04.0 Ken Holliday Larry Tinch

3. Pante Vecchio Guccio-Dream Big 2:04.1 Doug Rideout Doug Rideout

RACE 3 – Purse: $1,000

1. Colonys Best 1:59.2 Doug Rideout Timothy Reck

2. Mosee Terror 1:59.4 Gregory Luther Gregory Luther

3. JD`s Chancey Gal 2:00.2 Jeff Nisonger Pasko Vucinaj

4. Royal Delta 2:01.2 Emily Hay Emily Hay

RACE 4 – Purse: $5,150

1. Ohio Prince 1:56.3 Ken Holliday Ken Holliday

2. Indian Creek Kyla 1:56.3 Doug Rideout Kent Wilcox

3. Jus Chillin It 1:57.1 Jeff Nisonger Kayne Kauffman

4. Abba Official 1:59.2 Brendan Johnson Bret Schwartz

RACE 5 – Purse: $15,800

1. Rose Run Urban Triumphant Caviar-Stonebridge Dancer 2:03.4 Russell Swartz Steve Carter

2. UB Cruisin Dontyouforgetit-Kris`s Legacy 2:04.0 Jeff Nisonger Dalton Walls

RACE 6 – Purse: $800

1. Erpenbach Real Desire-Armbro Abstract 2:02.2 Joe Putnam Joe Putnam

2. Racy Piper 2:02.4 Mark Gillenwater Brenda Gray

3. Dreaming Dragon Dragon Again-Sidewalk Sleeper 2:02.4 Joey Putnam Dan O`Mara

4. Red Foot Edie Ruth 2:05.3 Brendan Johnson Mike Polhamus

5. Brother John Finn Duneside Perch-Harmony Oaks Gi Gi 2:06.2 Gavin Bixler Doug Hunt

RACE 7 – Purse: $5,150

1. In Trouble Again 1:56.4 Jeff Nisonger Jeff Nisonger

2. Crazy K 1:59.0 Ken Holliday Ken Holliday

3. Always Chaos 1:59.1 Chad Clark Chad Clark

4. Grays Slick 1:59.2 Gavin Bixler Gavin Bixler

RACE 8 – Purse: $2,800

1. B L Class Act 2:01.2 Mike Mitchell Joe Putnam

2. Body Of Work 2:01.2 Alesha Binkley Trent Stohler

3. Celebrity Lambo 2:01.2 Dean Beachy Herman Hagerman

4. Play Fair 2:02.2 Mariah Wright Darrell Wright

5. Keep The Cash 2:02.4 Patricia Miller Keith Crawford

RACE 9 – Purse: $800

1. Ohio Country Art Official-I`m All Country 2:02.0 Jeff Nisonger Ben Schwartz

2. Glorious Prince Always A Virgin-Glorious Princess 2:02.0 Doug Rideout Doug Rideout

3. Cuddleflight 2:03.0 Mark Gillenwater Mark Gillenwater

4. Uf Lindsay`s Boy 2:03.0 Scott Ferguson Scott Ferguson

5. Hypso Hypnotic Blue Chip-Say So 2:03.2 Christopher Hope Christopher Hope

RACE 10 – Purse: $1,000

1. Daliocity 1:57.3 Alesha Binkley Trent Stohler

2. Basher 1:58.0 Joey Putnam Joe Putnam

3. Seek The Dragon 1:59.0 Jeff Nisonger Ben Schwartz

4. Awinkandagrin 1:59.1 Joshua Ferguson Scott Ferguson

5. Imacowboy Casanova 1:59.2 Mark Gillenwater Mark Gillenwater

6. Mr Why 1:59.4 Mike Polhamus Mike Polhamus

RACE 11 – Purse: $1,200

1. J P Silver 2:00.3 Christopher Hope Christopher Hope

2. Dontevergiveup 2:01.2 Richard Holsapple R C Bowling

3. My Dear Jasmine 2:01.3 Dalton Walls Steven Weimer

4. J P Oscar 2:01.4 Robert Werner Robert Werner

5. Money Bucks 2:03.1 Craig Bowman Craig Bowman

6. Sectionline Show 2:04.0 Doug Rideout Steve Bauder

RACE 12 – Purse: $800

1. Sergeant Highway Valentino-Sporty Sally 2:01.3 Pat Melloy Jr Pat Melloy Jr

2. Wheatley Wildcat 2:02.1 Christopher Hope Christopher Hope

3. Big See Big Bad John-Eagle See 2:03.0 Jeff Nisonger Jeff Nisonger

4. Doodles Yankee 2:03.4 Doug Rideout Travis Redden

5. Hf Ninja Warrior 2:04.0 Joey Putnam Ben Schwartz

In Race 3 of Wednesday night’s harness racing at the Darke County Fair, Royal Delta, driven and trained by Emily Hay, finished in fourth place in a time of 2 minutes, 1.2 seconds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Harness-racing-5.jpg In Race 3 of Wednesday night’s harness racing at the Darke County Fair, Royal Delta, driven and trained by Emily Hay, finished in fourth place in a time of 2 minutes, 1.2 seconds. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Ohio Prince, driven and trained by Ken Holliday, was the Race 4 winner in Wednesday night’s harness racing at the Darke County Fair. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/08/web1_Harness-racing-6.jpg Ohio Prince, driven and trained by Ken Holliday, was the Race 4 winner in Wednesday night’s harness racing at the Darke County Fair. Photos by Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate