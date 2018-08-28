Sports Briefs: Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Aug. 13.

Winners are Tessa Fine, Jr. High cross country; Sheldon Willis, 7th grade football; Ryan Crampton, 8th grade football; Mya Conway, Jr. High volleyball; Kyleigh Clark, Jr. High cheerleading; Brooke Stachler, High school volleyball; Sophie Gettinger, High school girls soccer; Jacob Maher, High school boys soccer; Marabelle Lance, High school girls tennis; Makenzi Glancy, High school girls golf; Jack Marchal, High school boys golf; Alex Subler, High school cross country; Hadyn Sharp, Varsity football; Braiden Cattell, Reserve football; Braxton Peters, Freshman football; and Brina Toomey, High school cheerleading.

Annual 5k to remember Coach Jim Noffsinger on Sept. 3

The 3rd Annual Coach Noff Memorial 5k run will be held Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. in Union City, Ind. This family-friendly run/walk is being organized to honor the legacy of longtime Union City coach, teacher and runner Jim Noffsinger, who lost his battle with cancer in 2015.

The run starts and finishes at the Union City Junior-Senior High School, 603 N. Walnut St. The flat route will go through town on paved roads toward Harter Park where Coach Noff put in many miles of running himself and coached hundreds of other runners on the cross country course.

Top overall male and female finishers will receive a voucher for a pair of New Balance running shoes (Coach Noff’s favorite). Age group winners will receive medals. Runners and walkers of all ability levels are welcome. The run is also stroller and dog-friendly (dogs must be on a leash at all times).

Registration for individuals is $20 and must be received by Aug. 23 to guarantee a T-shirt. Race day registration is $25. There is also a $10 virtual runner registration for those who would like to run in memory of Coach Noff, but cannot be present. Last year virtual runners were represented across the country from California to Chicago to New York City.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the United As One Sporting Ministry at Wesley United Methodist Church, where Noffsinger was an active member of the congregation for many years.

To register for the run online, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/UnionCity/CoachNoffMemorial5K or email coachnoff5k@gmail.com for a paper registration form. For more information, check out www.facebook.com/coachnoff5k.

Registration open for Lane Memorial Golf Scramble

GREENVILLE – The Lane Memorial Golf Scramble will tee off at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

The outing will benefit the Lane Memorial Scholarship, which was established to honor two members of the Lane family – brothers Earl Lane and Art Lane, who were killed by a drunk driver in an automobile accident. The scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Milton-Union to continue their education whether it be a trade school or college.

The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a four-person team. That covers the cost of 18 holes of golf, a meal and door prizes.

The outing will include longest drive, beat the pro, closest to the pin and skins contests. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

The registration deadline is Oct. 7.

For more information, call Tayler at 937-564-4933 or email tcoy24.7@gmail.com.