Prep Roundup: Greenville boys and girls golf earn wins

GIRLS GOLF

Greenville 191, Fairmont 204

All four Greenville players scored in the 40s as the Lady Wave defeated Fairmont on Monday.

Jessica Mortensen was the match medalist with a 46 for Greenville. Jada Garland and Madelyn Breig each carded 48s and Lainey Oswalt shot 49.

For Fairmont, Maddie Stitt had a 48 followed by Marissa Hammond (51), Danielle Russell (52) and Chloe Hayes (53).

Both Mortensen and Breig had personal bests for 9 holes and Oswalt tied a personal best.

BOYS GOLF

Greenville 200, Xenia 201

Greenville earned its first dual match win of the season on Monday with a one stroke victory over Xenia at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Bryan Day led the Green Wave with a 48 on the day. He was followed by Jack Marchal with a 49, Evan Saylor with a 51 and Andrew Kiryluk with a 52 in totaling Greenville’s score of 200.

Also for the Wave, Alex Kolb had a 52 and Warren Hartzell shot a 54.

Versailles 192, Parkway 206

Parkway’s Mason Baxter was the match medalist with a 41, but Versailles won the match on Monday with a 192-206 victory at Celina Lynx Golf Course.

Connor VanSkyock led the Tigers with a 44, while Alex Keiser also scored in the 40s with a 46. Austin Pleiman and Isaac White each carded 51s to complete the Versailles team score.

Also competing for VHS was Ethan Kremer (52) and Will Evesole (53).

Miami East 190, Ansonia 236

Johnnie Bozarth had a season low 50 to lead Ansonia in its dual match loss to Miami East on Monday.

Trevor Martin (58), Tyler Sink (64) and Connor Stachler (64) also contributed for the Tigers. Also competing were Dalton Drees and Mitchell Shook.

Staff report

