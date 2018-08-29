Big Brothers Big Sisters to benefit from SUNshine 5K Run/Walk

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Foundation will host its SUNshine 5K Run/Walk on Sept. 15 at Greenville City Park starting at 8:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County along with other non-profit organizations. The run/walk is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge.

Pre-registration pricing is available until Sept. 6 and includes a long-sleeve tech T-shirt. Snacks will be available as well as door prizes and free childcare.

To register online, go to https://www.goodtimesraces.com/Race/OH/Greenville/SUNshine.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County is partnering with the Darke County Foundation to help promote the SUNshine 5K. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a non-profit, United Way member agency.

Anyone who would like to become an event sponsor, donor, volunteer or learn more about how they can make a difference in a child’s life may contact our local agency at 937-492-7611, 937-547-9622 or go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org for more information.