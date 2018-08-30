Week 2 High School Football Capsules: Several teams looking for first win

The first week of the 2018 high school football season is in the books with several Darke County schools earning wins.

Ansonia, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village all had victorious season-openers, two of them on the road and two at home. Ansonia and Greenville were the road winners with the Tigers knocking off Riverside 28-0, while the Green Wave throttled host Eaton 40-7. Mississinawa Valley beat up on Cedarville 36-6 at home, and Tri-Village did much the same with a 50-12 victory over Jefferson.

Arcanum, Bradford and Versailles all are looking to get one in the win column this week, so take a look below at this week’s matchups.

Game of the Week

Tri-County North at Ansonia

Records: Tri-County North (0-1), Ansonia (1-0)

Last year: Tri-County North 12, Ansonia 7

Last week: Brookville 26, Tri-County North 22; Ansonia 28, Riverside 0

Outlook: Devyn Sink led the Tigers with a pair of touchdowns last week. Another heavy dose of the senior running back is expected as Ansonia looks to get revenge for their loss on the road at TCN last season.

Up next: Twin Valley South at Tri-County North (Sept. 7), Ansonia at Arcanum (Sept. 7)

Other games

Stebbins at Greenville

Records: Stebbins (0-1), Greenville (1-0)

Last year: Greenville 41, Stebbins 13

Last week: Carroll 49, Stebbins 13; Greenville 40, Eaton 7

Outlook: It’s the home-opener for the Green Wave and Stebbins can expect to see the same package of weapons Greenville had on display at Eaton last week. Landon Eldridge, who rolled up 215 yards rushing and four touchdowns against the Eagles, will likely see plenty more action this week, but the offense has several other go-to players including Marcus Wood and Di’Maurye Ewing just to name a couple.

Up next: Kenton Ridge at Stebbins (Sept. 7), Greenville at Chaminade Julienne (Sept. 6)

Arcanum at National Trail

Records: Arcanum (0-1), National Trail (1-0)

Last year: National Trail 15, Arcanum 10

Last week: Greeneview 49, Arcanum 27; National Trail 34, Riverview East Academy 6

Outlook: The Trojans are searching for their first win and will need to get on the scoreboard early to build some confidence. Arcanum did not score until late in the third quarter against Greeneview last week and then scored most of its points in the final frame.

Up next: Ansonia at Arcanum (Sept. 7), Miami East at National Trail (Sept. 7)

Bradford at Troy Christian

Records: Bradford (0-1), Troy Christian (1-0)

Last year: Troy Christian 45, Bradford 6

Last week: Triad 48, Bradford 12; Troy Christian 42, Dayton Christian 21

Outlook: Troy Christian will be another difficult challenge for the Railroaders. The Eagles doubled up the score on Dayton Christian last week, 42-21. Dayton Christian was a playoff team in 2017, so Bradford has its work cut out against Troy Christian.

Up next: Bradford at Mississinawa Valley (Sept. 7), Troy Christian at Northridge (Sept. 7)

Tri-Village at Dixie

Records: Tri-Village (1-0), Dixie (0-1)

Last year: Dixie 41, Tri-Village 19

Last week: Tri-Village 50, Jefferson 12; Twin Valley South 35, Dixie 12

Outlook: Tri-Village showed the type of offense it can be last week with its 50-12 win over Dayton Jefferson. The defense also had a strong performance and will need another one this week to top the Greyhounds. Austin Bruner, Tylor Cheeseman and company have not started a season 2-0 since the program formed.

Up next: Tri-Village at Bethel (Sept. 7), Dixie at Brookville (Sept. 7)

Delphos Jefferson at Versailles

Records: Delphos Jefferson (0-1), Versailles (0-1)

Last year: Delphos Jefferson 14, Versailles 7

Last week: Springfield Shawnee 49, Delphos Jefferson 0; Celina 41, Versailles 12

Outlook: Versailles is practically in a must win situation this week. After Delphos Jefferson, the Tigers begin Midwest Athletic Conference play at home against perennial powerhouse Coldwater in Week 3 followed by a road game at Parkway, home against Delphos St. John’s and then back-to-back road games at Anna and at Division VI defending state champion Marion Local.

Up next: Delphos Jefferson at Stryker (Sept. 7), Coldwater at Versailles (Sept. 7)

Mississinawa Valley at New Bremen

Records: Mississinawa Valley (1-0), New Bremen (1-0)

Last year: New Bremen 30, Mississinawa Valley 0

Last week: Mississinawa Valley 36, Cedarville 6; New Bremen 27, Benjamin Logan 12

Outlook: Will Hall had one rushing touchdown and two receiving touchdowns to go with his 177 yards of offense in last week’s win for the Blackhawks, who totaled 385 yards of offense against Cedarville. New Bremen can expect to see more of Hall as well as quarterback Trent Collins.

Up next: Bradford at Mississinawa Valley (Sept. 7), Anna at New Bremen (Sept. 7)

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.