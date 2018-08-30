Prep Roundup: Greenville girls tennis tops Xenia

Wave netters blank Buccaneers

XENIA – The Greenville girls tennis team continues to blister their opponents as they dispatched Xenia on Tuesday, 5-0. The win improved the Lady Wave to 4-1 overall.

Natalie Milligan started things off right at first singles with a win over all court specialist Alexis McClelland, 6-0, 6-1 at Xenia’s new courts at the fairgrounds. Emily Marchal returned to the fold at second singles and double bageled Jaedan Thomas, 6-0, 6-0. Third singles action saw Abby Swensen getting out the cream cheese with her double bagel of Aly Baker, 6-0, 6-0.

First doubles action saw the dynamic duo of Marabelle Lance and Anna Manges outmuscling Allison Shaw and Anna Carison by hitting plenty of caroms off their rackets for a 6-0, 6-0 rout. Second doubles had Felicity Lance and Faith Mansfield dispatching Lydia Pagett and Autumn McCray, 6-0, 6-1.

”We were really impressed with the new courts at Xenia’s complex and Coach Scott had her players ready with two wins already in the books for them. Last year they only had one win for the whole season,” GHS coach Jim Koontz said. “We played a well-balanced match with all of our players hitting their shots at the right times.”

(Article by Ted Landis Jr.)

GIRLS GOLF

Troy 195, Greenville 203

Despite Jada Garland having the low score of the day with a 44 to earn medalist honors, Greenville lost to host Troy on Wednesday.

Also scoring for the Lady Wave was Jessica Mortensen with a 52, Lainey Oswalt with a 53 and Madelyn Breig with a 54.

Greenville 203, Northmont 222

Jada Garland shot a 45 to earn medalist honors on Thursday in a Greenville win over Northmont.

Lainey Oswalt (50), Makenzi Glancy (51) and Kylie Beam (57) also contributed for the Lady Wave.