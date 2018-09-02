Darke County Prep Schedule for Sept. 4

Tuesday, Sept. 4
BOYS SOCCER
Xenia at Greenville, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Bradford at Tri-Village, 4 p.m. (At Beechwood Golf Course)
Newton at Ansonia, 4 p.m.
Franklin-Monroe at Mississinawa Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Fort Loramie at Tri-Village, 4 p.m.
Franklin-Monroe at Covington, 4 p.m.
Minster at Arcanum, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fairborn at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Tri-County North at Mississinawa Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Covington at Ansonia, 6:30 p.m.
Miami East at Tri-Village, 6:30 p.m.
Twin Valley South at Franklin-Monroe, 6:30 p.m.
Sidney at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Arcanum at Bradford, 7 p.m.