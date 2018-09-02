Darke County Prep Schedule for Sept. 4

Tuesday, Sept. 4

BOYS SOCCER

Xenia at Greenville, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Bradford at Tri-Village, 4 p.m. (At Beechwood Golf Course)

Newton at Ansonia, 4 p.m.

Franklin-Monroe at Mississinawa Valley, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Fort Loramie at Tri-Village, 4 p.m.

Franklin-Monroe at Covington, 4 p.m.

Minster at Arcanum, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Fairborn at Greenville, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tri-County North at Mississinawa Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Covington at Ansonia, 6:30 p.m.

Miami East at Tri-Village, 6:30 p.m.

Twin Valley South at Franklin-Monroe, 6:30 p.m.

Sidney at Greenville, 7 p.m.

Arcanum at Bradford, 7 p.m.