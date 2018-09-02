High School Football Roundup: Blackhawks lose to host New Bremen

New Bremen 28, Mississinawa Valley 8

NEW BREMEN – The Cardinals scored four touchdowns in the first quarter to take an early lead in a dominating performance on Friday in a home non-conference contest.

New Bremen had 404 yards of offense, with 237 on the ground and 167 through the air.

Nolan Bornhorst accounted for all passing yards by completing 6 of 13 passes with four touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 32 yards on three carries. Justin Tenkman led New Bremen rushing-wise with 79 yards on nine carries with one TD.

Bornhorst threw 16-yard and 28-yard touchdown passes to Grant Selby and a 58-yard yard TD pass to Logan Suchland in the first quarter. Tenkman also scored on a 28-yard run to help the Cardinals amass a 28-0 lead.

Mitchell Hays scored on a 29-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in the second and Bornhorst threw a 47-yard TD pass to Bryce Blickle right before halftime to put a running clock on in the second half.

The Blackhawks had 197 yards of offense. Nicholas Wells led New Bremen with four tackles.

Mississinawa Valley (1-1) will host Bradford (0-2) next Friday in a Cross County Conference battle.

(From the Sidney Daily News)

National Trail 6, Arcanum 3

NEW PARIS – National Trail handed Arcanum its second straight loss to begin the 2018 high school football season.

The Blazers won the low scoring contest 6-3 on Friday night on their home field to improve to 2-0 on the season. They won their season-opener 52-21 over Sidney Lehman Catholic on Aug, 24.

The Trojans (0-2) lost their season-opener against Jamestown Greeneview last week, 49-27.

Arcanum will host Darke County and Cross County Conference rival Ansonia (1-1) this Friday night.

Troy Christian 42, Bradford 0

TROY – Brady Clawson had two touchdowns receptions and Evan Bryant and Nathan Waltz each had rushing touchdowns in the first half as host Troy Christian shut out Bradford, 42-0 on Friday night.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 with the win, while the Railroaders fell to 0-2. Bradford hits the road again this Friday heading west to Mississinawa Valley for a Cross County Conference contest.