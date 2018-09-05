Franklin-Monroe volleyball slams Twin Valley South

PITSBURG – On a night after Labor Day the Franklin-Monroe volleyball team did not have to labor very much in dispatching conference foe Twin Valley South, 25-14, 25-6, 25-12. The Lady Jets did improve to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Cross County Conference. The Panthers of Twin Valley South were down in the mouth after this loss and fell to 3-2 and 1-2 in the conference. A crowd of 75 watched this match and the home-standing Jets flew high by outscoring the porous Panthers 75 to 32 in points amassed at the “Hangar” after the three set contest.

South battled the Jets hard in the first set and had two leads of 1-0 and 9-8. The Jets then hit cruise control at the 13-11 mark on the strength of junior Corina Conley’s smashes and sophomore Chloe McGlinch’s scintillating serves. The Jets clinched the first set by going on a 8-0 run to make the scoreboard tilt to 21-11 before the Panthers could pounce on another point. Twin Valley South did claw for three straight to within seven at 21-14 but that was as close as they would get. The Jets gassed up and won the next four points to close things out at 25-14 for a comfortable 11-point win. The young Jets of Angie Filbrun with only two seniors were ready for a filibuster in the second set from the Panthers, but instead did some more busting of their own.

This time the Jets started off with the lead at 1-0 and did not look back as the Panthers had no answers and no leads for the second set tilt. The Panthers did tilt the scoreboard a little bit in their favor as they got as close as 5-3 before the proverbial roof caved in. The Jets advanced their lead on a 9-3 spurt on the strength of some Conley’s cannons at the net and McGlinch’s bombs from the baseline for a 14-6 tally. The Panthers points got to six and then took their licks as libero player junior Belle Cable disconnected all the Panthers circuits. Cable put her serving shoes on and fused together 11 straight points to cage the Preble County squad. This helped propel the Jets to a commanding two set lead.

Game three saw the Jets fly out to a quick 5-1 lead with the serving prowess of senior Brigette Filbrun being unleashed on the pawless Panthers of West Alexandria. Twin Valley South did not go completely south as they got it as close as 6-5 and 9-6 before the Jets refueled. At 13-8 the Jets put the set and match away by scoring seven out of the next nine points with well organized shots to double up the Panthers at 20-10. The Jets then jettisoned five out of the last seven points with a Conley smash and mesmerizing serves from athletic senior Kennedy Morris for a 25-12 third set win.

”This was a slow paced game for us but the points kept going our way for a quick three set win,” FM coach Angie Filbrun said. “Brigette and Kennedy set things up and Corina put it away for us. Sophomore Kloe Zink played the middle well and McGlinch served us onto victory. We are 5-2 now with a nice win recently over Troy Christian and our only conference loss was to Arcanum in five sets at 15-11 in the fifth.”

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_FM-logo-PRINT.jpg