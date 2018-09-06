Sports Brief: Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Aug. 20.

They are: Gabe Stephens, Jr. High cross country; Ayden McFarland, 7th grade football; Casey Willis, 8th grade football; Sophie Price, Jr. High volleyball; Ava Loudy, Jr. High cheerleading; Ashley Strosnider, High school volleyball; Zoe Pressnall, High school girls soccer; Clayton Herron, High school boys soccer; Katie Baughman, High school girls tennis; Madelyn Breig, High school girls golf; Bryan Day, High school boys golf; Lauren Dull, High school cross country; Landon Eldridge, Varsity football; Bradley Wynn, Reserve football; Alex Baumgardner, Freshman football; Alexa Snyder, High school cheerleading.