Prep Roundup: Arcanum boys golf moves to 7-0

BOYS GOLF

Arcanum 183, Twin Valley South 190

Arcanum kept its dual match record unblemished on Wednesday with a 7-stroke win over Twin Valley South,

The Trojans were led by Carter Gray, who carded a 44. The remaining Trojans were Trevor Bailey with a 45, Cade Brubaker and Kendall Wright each with 47, Mitch Wogoman with a 48 and Evan Atchley with a 50.

Arcanum is now 7-0 on the season.

Sidney 187, Greenville 188

Warren Hartzell shot 43 on Tuesday to lead Greenville is a narrow loss to Sidney, 187-188 at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Andrew Kiryluk added a 46, Evan Saylor shot 49 and Jack Marchal carded a 50 to contribute to the Green Wave’s team score. Also competing for GHS were Alex Kolb (51) and Bryan Day (57).

Tri-Village 185, Bradford 211

Gage Hileman was the match medalist with a 43 as Tri-Village topped visiting Bradford Tuesday, 185-211 on the Lakeview nine at Beechwood Golf Course.

Dylan Holsapple and Durst each shot 46s and Aiden Collins added a 51 to complete the Patriots team score. Also playing for TVHS, Ryan Bennett shot 54 and Josh Sims had a 57.

For Bradford, Keaton Mead led the Railroaders with a 46. Taven Leach (49), Eric Sanders (51) and Brayden Sanders (65) also contributed to the team score. Connor Jones (73) also played for BHS.

Greenville 170, Piqua 190

Warren Hartzell shot a 41 to lead Greenville to its second dual match win of the season, a 20-stroke victory over Piqua.

Also contributing to the Green Wave’s team score were Alex Kolb with a 42, Andrew Kiryluk with a 43 and Bryan Day with a 44. Other Greenville competitors were Jordan Dill (47), Jack Marchal (49) and Evan Saylor (51).

Greenville’s record is now 2-4 on the season.

GIRLS GOLF

Piqua 200, Greenville 212

Piqua’s Kelsey Bachman shot a 43 to earn medalist honors in a dual match win over Greenville.

The top four scores for the Lady Wave were Jada Garland with a 46, Jessica Mortensen with a 55, Kylie Beam with a 55 and Madelyn Brieg with a 56.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Greenville 3, Stebbins 0

Emma Klosterman and Abby Yoder combined for 23 kills in leading Greenville to a win over Stebbins on Wednesday.

The Lady Wave won in three straight sets, 26-24, 25-4 and 25-18.

Shelby Herman had 15 digs and Chloe Cox added 10 for the defense. Josi Worden was the top server with 4 aces. Brooke Stachler and Cox had three aces apiece.