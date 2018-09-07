Chaminade Julienne overwhelms Greenville, 58-16

DAYTON – Greenville’s win streak came to a crashing halt against the Greater Catholic League’s Chaminade Julienne Eagles. Both teams were 2-0 going into the Thursday night game, but the Eagles scored early and often in a 58-16 victory. Greenville could not find an answer to the Eagles potent offense, but did manage to score on a field goal by Ethan Flanery, and two touchdowns by Landon Eldridge.

The Eagles seemed to score at will. Transfer quarterback Ryan Minor threw four touchdown passes on the night. Due to being a transfer, he will only see action the first half of the season before sitting out. His favorite receiver was Dominic Wilcox, but they moved the ball on the ground as well with Quincy Johnson scoring twice.

There were some bright spots for Greenville. Their first score was set up by an Eldridge carry to the 4-yard line. The Green Wave could not punch it in and Flanery kicked a 22-yard field goal making the score 14-3. However, this would be Greenville’s only score of the first half.

In the second half, Greenville drove down the field on their first possession. Marcus Wood has a nice kick return to the 42-yard line of the Eagles. Then, Eldridge had a nice run to put the ball on the 1-yard line where he drove across the goal line for the first touchdown of the night for Greenville.

The last score for Greenville was set up by a Tyler Beyke pass to Di’Maurye Ewing. Ewing snagged the pass and ran to the 11-yard line of the Eagles. On the next play, Eldridge had a nice 11-yard carry to score the touchdown. Eldridge ended up with 163 yards and averaged 8.2 yards per carry against a tough Eagles defense.

“He’s had some good runs and several good games,” GHS coach Aaron Shaffer said of Eldridge. “We are happy for him and the things he can do to help the team. As teams start watching him and knowing who he is, we have to be diverse on offense. The offensive line really helped him by opening up holes. Sure, Landon gets the carry, but some of the credit goes with the line, backs and receivers doing their jobs.”

Defensively the team did have some fourth and short stands where they forced the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs. Top tacklers for the night were: Dru Quinn (8), Ewing (7) and Wood (6). The kickoff team did recover an onside kick – Tony Sells ended up with the ball.

“We faced a really good CJ team with a lot of talent,” Shaffer said. “They have a good thing going. We opened up and when things didn’t go well we made some mental mistakes. Formations – lining up, that type of thing. But as a team we have to handle adverse situations. It is easy to play football when you have some success. It’s hard to play when things are not going your way. You have to gather yourself up and get the ship headed the right direction.

“I thought we did play better in the second half,” he continued. “We have to grow from here. We learned some things from this game that we can use going forward. We will look at the good and the bad and work to get better from here. Next week we go to play Xenia and we will see if we have what it takes to be 3-1.”

