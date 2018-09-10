Prep Roundup: Delk, Emerick place in Top 10 at Troy Invitational

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk and Greenville’s Riley Emerick each placed in the top 10 out of 214 runners in the Troy Invitational varsity boy’s race on Saturday.

Delk finished in third place overall with his time of 16 minutes, 42.3 seconds, while Emerick crossed the finish line in ninth place at 17:24.4.

Emerick’s ninth-place finish helped Greenville to its own ninth-place finish in the team standings with 270 points. Delk’s third-place finish helped Arcanum to place 15th as a team with 391 points. Franklin-Monroe also competed as team and finished 19th out of 24 teams with 533 points. The Jets were led by Cole Good (18:12.2) in 34th place.

Also for Greenville, Alex Subler (18:26.5) placed 40th followed by Matt Karns (18:40.2) in 54th place, Seth Shaffer (19:11.5) in 86th place, Jacob Watson (19:23.7) in 97th place, Gabriel Stevens (20:26.5) in 131st place and Joey Thomas (20:38.6) in 136th place.

Also competing for Arcanum, Landon Kreusch (18:13.2) placed 37th individually followed by Dakota White (19:43.3) in 107th place, Tyler Pfahler (20:43.4) in 139th place and Luke Brinksneader (21:25.0) in 154th place.

After Good, Franklin-Monroe placers were Brendan Hosler (19:44.0) in 108th place, Xavier Gilliland (21:05.2) in 145th place, Dylan Brumbaugh (21:36.0) in 159th place, Jacob Meyer (21:55.2) in 165th place, Logan Gerber (22:13.7) in 170th place and Nathaniel Davis (22:58.9) in 180th place.

Rammel finishes 7th at Troy Invite for Greenville girls

Greenville’s Isabelle Rammel was among 238 runners at the Troy Invitational on Saturday and finished in seventh place overall with her time of 20 minutes, 48.6 seconds.

Rammel’s time helped Greenville to a 12th place finish with 331 points in the team standings out of 16 teams in the meet. Other Lady Wave runners included Lauren Dull (23:57.0) in 74th place, Kenzie Baker (26:48.7) in 145th place, Lani Shilt (27:22.5) in 150th place and Mollie McLear (31:05.0) in 211th place.

Arcanum totaled 372 points to finish 15th as a team. Lydia Shannon was the Trojans lead runner in 40th place with a time of 22:44.3. She was followed by Elora Sudduth (24:27.0) in 96th place, Chloe Eberhard (26:29.5) in 138th place, Aidan O’Brien (28:07.2) in 173rd place, Melanie Kutter (29:13.2) in 192nd place and Mekenna Gunckel (36:04.0) in 234th place.

Franklin-Monroe’s Selene Weaver also ran as an individual in the race and placed 39th overall with a time of 22:39.0.

Bradford girls win Spencerville Invite

The five-person team from Bradford won the girls Red race championship with 52 points on Saturday at the Spencerville Invitational.

The Railroaders were led by Skipp Miller, who was one of three BHS competitors to finish in the Top 10 individual runners. The sophomore placed fourth overall with a time of 21 minutes, 19.0 seconds. She was followed with top-10 finishes by Karmen Knepp, who placed sixth overall in 21:40.0, and by Austy Miller, who finished in eighth place with a time of 22:00.0.

Also contributing to the team win were Olivia Daugherty (23:35.0) in 21st place and Mercedes Smith (23:53.0) in 23rd place.

Three Bradford boys also competed at Spencerville, but did not qualify for a team score which requires five runners. Aiden Beachler ran the race in 21:07 to place 38th overall. He was followed by Shane Bryan (24:36.0) in 99th place and Hunter Biddlestone (27:21.0) in 122nd place.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Ansonia 3, Bethel 2

After being down 2-0 in sets, the Ansonia Lady Tigers regrouped to come back and win in five by scores of 10-25, 13-25, 25-12, 25-16, 15-11 last week.

Seniors Kassy Wentworth (9 kills, 4 aces and 2 blocks) and Chelsea Noggler (10 kills and 2 blocks) led the way for the comeback along with senior Emily Gariety, who also had 6 kills on the night. Freshman Kenzie Singer added 2 kills, 2 aces and a block.

Ansonia now goes 2-2 in conference play on the season.

Twin Valley South 3, Bradford 0

Bradford lost to Twin Valley South in three sets Thursday, 10-25, 16-25, 22-25.

Bianca Keener was leading scorer for the night with 7 points and 2 aces. She also had 4 solo blocks and 6 kills. Cassi Mead, Macie Reck and Emma Canan all followed with 5 points each. Cassi had 7 digs and 3 setting assists, Macie had 17 digs and Emma had 6 digs. Buzz Brewer also contributed with 10 digs, 11 setting assists and 1 kill.

FOOTBALL

Bethel 63, Tri-Village 19

Tri-Village is no longer unbeaten after falling hard to Bethel, 63-19 on Friday night.

Kendall James led the Bees with four rushing touchdowns of 60, 9, 7 and 48 yards, while Jacob Ullmer and Jared Evans had two scores apiece to keep Bethel among the undefeated ranks.

Tri-Village (2-1, 0-1 Cross County Conference) will host Mississinawa Valley on Friday.

BOYS GOLF

Versailles 164, Coldwater 172

Connor VanSkyock shot a 1-under-par 34 to earn medalist honors on Thursday to lead host Versailles to a dual match win over Coldwater at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Alex Keiser (41), Ethan Kremer and Will Eversole (45) also contributed to the Tigers teams score. Other VHS players competing in the match were Austin Pleiman (45) and Brayden Robinson (48).

Coldwater was led by Alex Wourms with a 42.

National Trail 216, Bradford 236

Austin Knapp carded a 48 to earn medalist honors for National Trail in a dual match win over Bradford Thursday.

The Railroaders were led by Keaton Mead with a 52. He was followed by Connor Jones with a 57, Gage Willis with a 63 and Joey Brussel with a 64.

GIRLS TENNIS

Greenville 5, Sidney Lehman Catholic 0

Natalie Milligan started things off on the right foot using her blazing serve to dispatch Lehman’s Claire Larger, 6-1, 6-0. Emily Marchal matched Milligan’s game loss total of one but only in a different way. Marchal won her match at 6-0, 6-1 by using her cross court game to confuse and cajole her opponent Sarah Gibson. Third singles was even better for the Wave as Abby Swensen got out the cream cheese with her double bagel of Angela Brunner 6-0, 6-0 for a 3-0 lead going into the dynamic doubles.

First doubles were great first responders as Anna Manges and Marabelle Lance answered the call over Ann Cannatria and Karen Burns, 6-1, 6-0 with a great baseline game. Felicity Lance and Faith Mansfield had a tight first set at 7-5 before regrouping in the second at 6-2 over Brianna Werling and Shannon Staley.

Greenville improved to 7-2 with the win.