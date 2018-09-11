Prep roundup: Greenville edges Miamisburg in boys golf

All four golfers shot in the 40s to lift Greenville to a 1-stroke victory over Miamisburg on Monday.

Andrew Kiryluk led the way with a 46. He was joined in contributing to the team score by Evan Saylor with a 47, Warren Hartzell with a 48 and Alex Kolb with a 49. Also competing for the Green Wave were Bryan Day (49) and Jack Marchal (60).

Greenville’s record improved to 3-4 with the win.

Bradford 222, Ansonia 231

Keaton Mead carded a 47 to earn medalist honors as Bradford topped Ansonia by 9 strokes.

Gage Wills (54), Joey Brussel (59) and Eric Sanders (62) also contributed to the Railroaders victory.

Connor Stachler led the Tigers with a 55. He was followed in the team score by Johnnie Bozarth (56), Dalton Drees (58) and Tyler Nunn (62).

Tri-Village wins two matches, drops one

Tri-Village took on Tri-County North, Franklin-Monroe and National Trail on Tuesday on the front nine at Beechwood Golf Course.

The Patriots lost to TCN 174-201, but defeated both the Jets and the Blazers by scores of 201-232 and 201-237 respectively.

Gage Hileman carded a 40 to lead Tri-Village. He was joined in the team score by Aiden Collins (47), Dylan Holsapple (52) and Josh Sims (62).

Franklin-Monroe was led by Jacob Aslinger with a 52. He was followed by Austin Wolf (56), Simon Mote (61) and Bradley Rumble (63).

GIRLS GOLF

Versailles 216, Delphos St. John’s 258

Morgan Barlage was the match medalist shooting a 48 on Monday in leading Versailles to a 42-stroke win over Delphos St. John’s on the front nine at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Also contributing to the Tigers’ team score were Morgan Heitkamp with a 51, Maddie Durham with a 58 and Alexis Jay with a 59. Others who competed in the match for VHS were Lindsay Cotner (63) and Courtney Hecht (65).

