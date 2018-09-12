Darke County Prep Schedule for Sept. 13

Thursday, Sept. 13
BOYS SOCCER
Greenville at Troy, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
National Trail at Franklin-Monroe, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Bradford at Tipp City Bethel, 4 p.m. (At Cliffside Golf Course)
Franklin-Monroe at Arcanum, 4 p.m.
Covington at Ansonia, 4 p.m.
Fort Recovery at Versailles, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-Village at Mississinawa Valley, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Greenville at Northmont, 3:30 p.m. (At Meadowbrook Country Club)
Franklin-Monroe at Arcanum, 4 p.m.
Covington at Tri-Village, 4 p.m.
Versailles at Fort Recovery, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Greenville at Tippecanoe, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Arcanum at Tri-County North, 6:30 p.m.
New Knoxville at Versailles, 6:30 p.m.
Mississinawa Valley at Covington, 6:30 p.m.
Ansonia at Tri-Village, 6:30 p.m.
Franklin-Monroe at Miami East, 6:30 p.m. Greenville at West Carrollton, 7 p.m.
Bradford at National Trail, 7 p.m.