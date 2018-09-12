Prep Roundup: Arcanum boys, girls golf split with National Trail

BOYS GOLF

Arcanum 172, National Trail 237

Carter Gray shot an even-par 36 on the front nine of Beechwood Golf Course on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead Arcanum to a dual match win over National Trail.

Gray had one birdie, one bogey and seven pars for his final score. He was joined in contributing to the team score by Evan Atchley with a 44, Jack Shannon with a 45 and Kendall Wright with a 47.

National Trail was led by Tyler Porter with a 55.

Delphos St. John 160, Versailles 171

Adam Gerker carded a 3-over-par 38 to earn medalist honors on Monday in leading Delphos St. John to a Midwest Athletic Conference win over Versailles at the Delphos Country Club.

Ethan Kremer was the top scorer for the Tigers. He shot a 5-over 40 while teammate Connor VanSkyock carded a 41. Also contributing to the Versailles team score were Austin Pleiman with a 44 and Will Eversole with a 46. Other VHS players competing in the match were Alex Keiser with a 49 and Brayden Robinson with a 57.

The loss dropped Versailles to 5-3 in MAC play.

GIRLS GOLF

National Trail 209, Arcanum 218

Makenna Jones shot a 42 to earn medalist honors and lead National Trail in a Cross County Conference win over host Arcanum on Tuesday on the back nine at Beechwood Golf Course.

Lexi Unger led the Trojans with a 47. She was followed by Elliana Sloan with a 56, Maddy Wogoman with a 57 and Madison Mankin with a 58 for the team score. Also competing for Arcanum were Sydney Artz (61) and Araya Musselman (62).

Vandalia Butler 194, Greenville 216

Greenville’s Jada Garland was in a three-way tie for medalist of the match with a 46, but Vandalia Butler had a pair 46s and two 51s to knock off the Lady Wave 194-216 on Tuesday at Cassell Hills Golf Course.

Butler’s Hailee Perry and Breanne Kroecker shared the medalist honors with Garland.

Also contributing for Greenville were Lainey Oswalt (55), Madelyn Breig (57) and Makenzi Glancy (58).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Tri-County North 3, Bradford 1

Down 2-0, Bradford won a close third set against Tri-County North on Tuesday night, but it would not be enough as the Panthers took the fourth set to win the overall match, 25-23, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23.

Maggie Manuel was Bradford’s leading scorer with 10 points. She also had 1 ace and 5 digs. Emma Canan had 8 points, 1 kill and 4 digs and Buzz Brewer had 6 points and 2 aces. She also had 9 assists and 15 kills for the match for the Railroaders, who fall to 3-8 on the season and 0-4 in the Cross County Conference. Bradford plays at National Trail on Thursday.

Staff report

Coaches are asked to submit game results daily by email to The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver. You can email the results to sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com.

