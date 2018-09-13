Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village ready to battle

Darke County’s only two undefeated teams are no more.

Last week, unbeaten Greenville lost to Chaminade Julienne and Tri-Village got throttled by Bethel leaving both teams with 2-1 marks. Also at 2-1 are Ansonia, which shutout Arcanum, and Mississinawa Valley which blanked Bradford.

That leads us to this week’s Game of the Week between Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village – a couple of high-powered offenses. Trent Collins has thrown for 510 yards this season and nine touchdowns for the Blackhawks. Six of those touchdown throws came last week against the Railroaders which set a new school record for TD passes in a single game. On the other side, TV freshman Layne Sarver has thrown for 354 yards and five touchdowns.

The Patriots have scored more points this season (96) than Mississinawa Valley (85), but they also have given up more points (92) than the Blackhawks (54). Last year the two teams combined for 86 points in Tri-Village’s 52-34 win, and there’s no reason to think this year will be any different in terms of offense.

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups.

Game of the Week

Mississinawa Valley at Tri-Village

Records: Mississinawa Valley (2-1, 1-0 CCC), Tri-Village (2-1, 0-1 CCC)

Last year: Tri-Village 52, Mississinawa Valley 34

Last week: Mississinawa Valley 41, Bradford 0; Bethel 63, Tri-Village 19

Outlook: Judged by last year’s final score, this matchup was an offensive shootout and the way this season has been going for both teams, it could be a carbon copy. Mississinawa Valley quarterback Trent Collins set a school record last week with 6 touchdown passes in a single game. Tri-Village quarterback Layne Sarver is just a freshman, but his numbers have been impressive so far.

Up next: Twin Valley South at Mississinawa Valley (Sept. 21), National Trail at Tri-Village (Sept. 21)

Other games

Greenville at Xenia

Records: Greenville (2-1), Xenia (2-1)

Last year: Did not play

Last week: Chaminade Julienne 58, Greenville 16; Xenia 35, Franklin 26

Outlook: Greenville is licking its wounds from last week’s beat down at Chaminade Julienne and looking to take it out on somebody. Enter the Xenia Buccaneers. The Green Wave will again give the ball to Landon Eldridge a lot as he ranks second in the entire GWOC in rushing with 559 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, it is his counter part – Sincere Wells of Xenia – who leads the league with 675 yards on the ground and 8 touchdowns.

Up next: West Carrollton at Greenville (Sept. 21), Xenia at Vandalia Butler (Sept. 21)

Bethel at Ansonia

Records: Bethel (3-0, 1-0 CCC), Ansonia (2-1, 1-0 CCC)

Last year: Bethel 52, Ansonia 6

Last week: Bethel 63, Tri-Village 19; Ansonia 38, Arcanum 0

Outlook: Bethel is scoring an average of 41.7 points per game and also has one of the stingiest defenses in the Cross County Conference giving up just 14.7 points per game. Ansonia is averaging 29 points per game while allowing 11.7 points per game.

Up next: Bethel at Miami East (Sept. 20), Ansonia at Fort Loramie (Sept. 21)

Arcanum at Bradford

Records: Arcanum (0-3, 0-1 CCC), Bradford (0-3, 0-1 CCC)

Last year: Arcanum 30, Bradford 0

Last week: Ansonia 38, Arcanum 0; Mississinawa Valley 41, Bradford 0

Outlook: Both teams have struggled out of the gate this season. Arcanum moves the ball well, but is having trouble getting into the end zone scoring just 10 points per game on average. Bradford has been shutout twice.

Up next: Covington at Arcanum (Sept. 21), Bradford at Tri-County North (Sept. 21)

Versailles at Parkway

Records: Versailles (1-2, 0-1 MAC), Parkway (0-3, 0-1 MAC)

Last year: Versailles 36, Parkway 8

Last week: Coldwater 35, Versailles 7; Marion Local 51, Parkway 7

Outlook: The Tigers will look to get back on track after a home loss to Coldwater last week. Jake Poling is leading the ground game with 188 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Up next: Delphos St. John’s at Versailles (Sept. 21), Parkway at Minster (Sept. 21)

Mississinawa Valley quarterback Trent Collins (2) had a record-setting game against Bradford last week throwing 6 touchdown passes for a new school single-game record. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Trent_Collins-1.jpg Mississinawa Valley quarterback Trent Collins (2) had a record-setting game against Bradford last week throwing 6 touchdown passes for a new school single-game record. Dale Barger photo | For The Daily Advocate

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.