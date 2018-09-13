Prep Roundup: Lady Wave volleyball makes it four wins in a row

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Greenville 3, West Carrollton 1

Greenville won for the fourth consecutive time with its 3-1 victory over West Carrollton on Wednesday.

The Lady Wave beat the Pirates 25-13, 25-11, 19-25 and 25-13. They were led by Emma Klosterman with 20 kills and Madilyn Francis with 10 kills. Greenville had 15 aces as a team led by Shelby Herman with 5 and Brooke Stachler with 4. Stachler also had 35 assists and Libby McKinney had13 assists.

On the defensive side, Herman led the way with 37 digs. Sarah Abell added 11 digs.

The win improves GHS to an even 5-5 on the season.

BOYS GOLF

Newton 171, Tri-County North 183, Arcanum 192

Arcanum lost a tri-match with Newton and Tri-County North on Wednesday at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Cade Brubaker led the Trojans with a 45 followed by Kendall Wright with a 46. Also counting toward the team score were Carter Cray (50) and Trevor Bailey (51). Other Arcanum competitors were Evan Atchley (52) and Jack Shannon (55).

Newton’s Chet Jamison was the medalist with a 38 and Tri-County North was led by Ethan Kelley with a 44.

Greenville 178, Eaton 194

Evan Saylor and Jack Marchal each shot 43 to lead Greenville in a non-league win over Eaton on Wednesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Andrew Kiryluk and Alex Kolb each added 46 for the team total of 178. Also competing in the match for GHS were Warren Hartzell (48) and Brian Day (51).

Greenville’s record is now 4-6.