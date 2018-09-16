Missed opportunities lead to Versailles loss at Parkway, 21-7

ROCKFORD – The Versailles football team struggled in the first quarter and it cost them the game Friday night.

The Tigers gave up three touchdowns in the first quarter and could only score once. The Tigers fell to Parkway 21-7 as all the scoring took place in the first quarter.

With the first quarter scoring, it looked as though it would be a game of offense and the first to 70 would win. Nothing was further from the truth. Neither team would score in the final three quarters.

The Tiger defense was able to stop the Panthers the final three quarters, holding them scoreless. The offense was unable to get any rhythm and failed to help the defense out after its initial score in the first quarter when Ryan Martin hooked up with Evan Hiestand for a 65-yard touchdown that tied the game 7-7. Parkway used its running game to extend drives and keep the Tiger defense on the field.

The Tigers had plenty of other opportunities but could not turn those opportunities into points. Muffed punt, a fumble, a shanked punt and two interceptions spelled doom for the Tigers.

“We’re so far from where we need to be right now.” Coach Adam Miller said. “We cannot get 11 guys playing together.”

The Tigers gave up nearly 400 yards of offense while only gaining 161 yards.

The Tigers host Delphos St. John’s next Friday night. The Blue Jays come in on a three-game losing streak and a 1-3 record.

Versailles running back Jake Poling (6) takes the ball from quarterback Ryan Martin on this play at Rockford Parkway on Friday night. The Tigers fell to the host Panthers 21-7. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Jake-Poling-1-1.jpg Versailles running back Jake Poling (6) takes the ball from quarterback Ryan Martin on this play at Rockford Parkway on Friday night. The Tigers fell to the host Panthers 21-7. Photos by Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate Brayden Kiehl (67) and Evan Hiestand (85) combined to bring down the Parkway ball carrier during their football game Friday night at Parkway. The Tigers lost to the Panthers 21-7. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Brayden-Kiehl-1.jpg Brayden Kiehl (67) and Evan Hiestand (85) combined to bring down the Parkway ball carrier during their football game Friday night at Parkway. The Tigers lost to the Panthers 21-7. Photos by Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate Versailles quarterback Ryan Martin feels some pressure from Parkway as he prepares to throw the ball during their football game Friday night at Parkway. The Panthers topped the Tigers 21-7. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Ryan-Martin-1-2.jpg Versailles quarterback Ryan Martin feels some pressure from Parkway as he prepares to throw the ball during their football game Friday night at Parkway. The Panthers topped the Tigers 21-7. Photos by Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate