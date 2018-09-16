Arcanum volleyball sweeps Tri-County North

LEWISBURG – Arcanum made a clean sweep of both of the Panther teams this week, defeating both Tri-County North and Twin Valley South in three straight sets. In the match against North, it was hard to find a weakness in the team as the middle did a good job of digging and setting the ball while the front line play was dominating. The scoring was 25-9, 25-11, and 25-16 for Arcanum.

After dropping its first match early in the season to Fort Recovery, the team has found focus and is on a win streak. The Trojans have three seniors, but the team is also starting a freshman. The combination of youth and experience is working for the Trojans. Junior Camille Pohl had a good game with both her service and front line play. She closed out the first set with 3 straight service aces to seal the Trojans win. She would lead the team with 6 aces in all.

The front line sent some sizzling spikes across the net that North just could not handle. Freshman Taylor Gray has made a big impact in her rookie season and was strong at the net throughout this match. She had 7 kills on the night. Junior Audrey Heiser also worked the net well during the match, but the third set was probably her best. She ended up with 8 kills and 3 blocks.

“Taylor Gray is really coming on this year,” Arcanum coach Macey O’Dell said. “She is a hard hitter. When we get her set on the net she is hard to beat. But she can also set for us too. Camille Pohl is doing really well for me again this year. She is just a good all-around player – she sets and hits for us. Audrey Heiser had a lot of kills in the middle. She was strong against South too.”

Senior Macey Hartman and junior Gracie Garno worked the middle and did a good job of digging. Many times North would send a spike across the net, but Arcanum found a way to keep the ball in play and send it back. Hartman ended up with 14 digs and Garno had 7. Senior Sadie Sink did her work well too racking up 11 assists.

“I thought we started off a little slow tonight,” O’Dell said. “But we picked it up and got the three wins that we needed. But what I like right now is that we are playing as a team. We are working together – that is what is going to get us far.”

Next week the Trojans will be busy with National Trail, Brookville and an always tough Miami East team. The Trojans will have to play well to have a chance at staking a claim to the CCC title.

