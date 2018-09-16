Franklin-Monroe girls soccer team picks up first win of the season

PITSBURG – The Lady Jets soccer team had a break-out game offensively on their way to a 6-0 win over National Trail last Thursday to pick up their first win of the season.

Franklin-Monroe had struggled early on in the year scoring the ball and in fact were shut out five straight games … against some pretty good competition.

“It’s nice to get a little bit of confidence going for this team,” FM coach Danny Diceanu said. “We had a game with a good Dayton Christian team the other day, got down 4-0 before we got a goal and it ended up being a 4-3 game. One of our players had an open net and just missed wide … so we showed we can compete against a good team.

“We took something positive from it and they are playing better,” he continued. “I also made some formation changes. Early on I was trying to figure out who’s best where, trying to find the right combination, then putting people in the best position to be successful. Combined with being a little bit healthier, all that adds up to good things and we are starting to play well.”

The Jets didn’t take long to get on the board against Trail with junior Audrey Cable scoring the first goal in the opening minutes and late in the game the final goal.

Senior Kristen Zink knocked in the second goal of the game through traffic at the 25-minute mark.

Freshman Maya Diceanu played a rebound shot by the outstretched hand of the keeper for the third goal, that was followed by a score from junior Chloe Brumbaugh and at the 8-minute mark of the first period senior Anna Flora connected to put the Jets up 5-0 at the half.

Franklin-Monroe worked most of the second half on improving their ball control, spacing, and passing and Diceanu was pleased to get the 6-0 win over the Trailblazers.

“Wins and losses come and go but as long as the girls do well, progress, are having fun and enjoying it, then we are doing good things,” Diceanu said. “We definitely will take the win tonight and I think are girls are getting better, and the team is better. It’s not where you start but how you finish as the season goes along and I like the progress.”

Franklin-Monroe will host Cross County Conference rival Newton at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Audrey Cable shoots the ball toward the goal in Franklin-Monroe’s 6-0 win over National Trail last Thursday. Cable had two goals in the game. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Audrey_Cable2.jpg Audrey Cable shoots the ball toward the goal in Franklin-Monroe’s 6-0 win over National Trail last Thursday. Cable had two goals in the game. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe’s Kirsten Zink kicks the ball away from an oncoming National Trail player during the Lady Jets 6-0 win over the Blazers last Thursday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Kirsten_Zink2.jpg Franklin-Monroe’s Kirsten Zink kicks the ball away from an oncoming National Trail player during the Lady Jets 6-0 win over the Blazers last Thursday. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Alyssa Suter loses her balance as she kicks the ball during Franklin-Monroe’s 6-0 win over National Trail last Thursday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Alyssa_Suter.jpg Alyssa Suter loses her balance as she kicks the ball during Franklin-Monroe’s 6-0 win over National Trail last Thursday. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Anna Flora controls the ball as she runs alongside a pair of National Trail players during Franklin-Monroe’s 6-0 win on Thursday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Anna_Flora.jpg Anna Flora controls the ball as she runs alongside a pair of National Trail players during Franklin-Monroe’s 6-0 win on Thursday. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe freshman Maya Diceanu works the ball up field during the Lady Jets 6-0 win over National Trail last Thursday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Maya_Diceanu2.jpg Franklin-Monroe freshman Maya Diceanu works the ball up field during the Lady Jets 6-0 win over National Trail last Thursday. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate