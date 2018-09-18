Premier League Bowling Results for Sept. 13

Premier League
Sept. 13,2018
Standings
1. R.W.D.S.U. (16-8)
2. Harley Renegades (16-8)
3. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (14-10)
4. Old Guys Rule (14-10)
5. M T Enterprises (12-12)
6. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (10-14)
7. Team Neff (8-16)
8. Strobel Construction (6-18)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Doug Fowble 254, Wayne Marker 247, Shane Reed 238, Doug Weyant 235, Kim Hilderbrand 234, Darrel Bingham 233, Rick Harshbarger 232, Joe Reis 227, John Blinn 226, John Blinn 224, John Blinn 223, Mike Lobenstein 223, Wayne Marker 221, Oscar Staver 217, Scott Reed 216, Kim Hilderbrand 215, Chad Potter 215, Greg Hottle 214, Steve Olwine 213, Doug Fowble 213, Mike Lobenstein 213, Darrel Bingham 213, Tim Middlestetter 211, Tom Newbauer 210, Doug Weyant 210, Josh Hawes 209.
High Series: John Blinn 673, Doug Fowble 660, Wayne Marker 652, Darrel Bingham 635, Doug Weyant 628, Kim Hilderbrand 620, Joe Reis 614, Shane Reed 610, Chad Potter 605, Oscar Staver 602, Scott Reed 586, Josh Hawes 584, Steve Olwine 576, Mike Lobenstein 573, Greg Hottle 561, Jarrod Begoon 553, Jerry Boolman 546, Tom Newbauer 534, Tim Rice 534, Rick Harshbarger 528, Gary Johnston 527, Russ Potter 526, Kurtis Long 516, Steve Baker 508.