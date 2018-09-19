Emotions work against Franklin-Monroe boys soccer in 2-0 loss to Newton

PITSBURG – When Franklin-Monroe and Newton get together in soccer emotions run high with the history between the two rivals and sometimes that emotion can work in your favor. If not managed properly it can also have negative consequences. That was the case Tuesday night with Newton handing the Jets a 2-0 loss in Cross County Conference soccer.

“It’s unfortunate that they wanted it a little bit more than us tonight. They are a little bit faster, more athletic and they outworked us tonight. We made a couple of mistakes and guys let the emotion of the game get to them and didn’t play our game, instead we played their game and we just can’t do that, we’re just not that kind of team.” Franklin-Monroe soccer coach Danny Diceanu summarized after the game.

The Jets had a few opportunities early with one goal kick going over top and one sailing wide right. But the offense wasn’t in scoring position often.

Newton got on the board at 17:57 when a midfield kick toward the Newton goal ricocheted hard off a Jet defender in the opposite direction down the middle seam where Newton midfielder Tristan Stewart found himself all alone and no one to stop him. It was like a one-on-one fastbreak in basketball and with FM keeper Luke Booher all alone to try and stop him. Stewart fired away and found the back of the net for the 1-0 lead.

The Indians scored one more time before the end of the first half, again it was Stewart with the left-footed goal at 4:08 and the 2-0 lead.

It was a physical game and in the second half got a bit chippy at times with a couple of yellow cards and it forced coach Diceanu near the end to play short for a while.

“We aren’t smart enough to figure things out and learn how to overcome adversity, to play with a positive emotion rather than negative emotion which results in bad play. We don’t read, we react and that’s why we got a yellow card.”

“I don’t condone this type of play, I pull guys off, but I don’t have a bench to set a tone, it’s frustrating as a coach when your handcuffed and can’t do the things you need to do. I’ll play short and was played with 10 guys at the end.”

“Until we learn how to play our game and not let things bother us these are the kind of results we are going to get. That’s why we are 0-8 on the year,” Diceanu exclaimed.

Diceanu was searching for the positives and a way to motivate his group to try and improve to move forward.

“The good thing is we shut them out in the second half, you have to take some positives away from the game, it can’t be all negative. The way the season’s going it can be hard to motivate kids. But so far, the morale has been good, and they’ve been upbeat at practice, but I just wish they would play more with their heart, we accept things and don’t fight for things and I know we can be better.” Diceanu stated.

“As long as they come to practice are willing to work hard to get better by doing the things I try to teach them then hopefully we can get one of these games coming up because we really need something positive to come out of this season,” Diceanu concluded.

The Jets fall to 0-8 overall and 0-1 in the conference with Tri-County North coming to town on Thursday.

