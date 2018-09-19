Prep Roundup: Greenville volleyball wins fifth straight match

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Greenville 3, Xenia 0

Greenville won its fifth consecutive match on Tuesday defeating host Xenia in three games, 25-23, 25-14 and 25-19.

Madilyn Francis and Shelby Herman led the Lady Wave to the win. Francis had 10 kills and 2 ace serves, while Herman had 5 aces and 10 digs. Other contributors in the victory were Koryann Elliott and Josi Worden with 7 kills apiece, Emma Klosterman with 6 kills and Brook Stachler with 19 assists and 11 digs.

Miami East 3, Bradford 0

The Railroaders lost in straight sets to Miami East on Tuesday, falling 13-25, 11-25 and 10-25.

Last week, Bradford had two players tie the schools match kill record of 16 kills. Buzz Brewer did it against Tri-County North and Bianca Keener did it against National Trail.

Bradford lost both of those matches to fall to 0-6 in the Cross County Conference. TCN defeated Bradford by scores of 25-23, 25-18, 24-26 and 25-23, while National Trail won by scores of 26-24, 28-30, 25-17 and 25-22.

Bradford will play at Covington Thursday night.

BOYS GOLF

Arcanum 172, Bradford 215

Cade Brubaker shot a 41 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead Arcanum to a Cross County Conference win over Bradford at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Joining Brubaker in contributing to the Trojans team score were Carter Gray and Jack Shannon each with 43s and Kendall Wright with a 45. Also competing for Arcanum were Evan Atchley (48) and Trevor Bailey (52).

Bradford was led by Keaton Mead with a 50. He was followed by Eric Sanders (53) and Taven Leach and Connor Jones each with 56 for the team score. Also playing for the Railroaders were Joey Brussel (63) and Brayden Sanders (64).

Tri-Village 186, Covington 201

Aiden Collins shot a 43 to earn medalist honors and lead Tri-Village to a Cross County Conference win over Covington on Tuesday at Echo Hills Golf Course.

Joining Collins in contributing to the team score were Gage Hileman with a 44, Dylan Holsapple with a 47 and Durst with a 52. Also competing for the Patriots were Josh Sims with a 61 and Ryan Bennett with a 66.

GIRLS GOLF

Beavercreek 188, Greenville 214

Greenville dropped to 6-5 on the season with its loss to Beavercreek on Tuesday.

Jada Garland led the Lady Wave with a 47, while Makenzi Glancy (54), Madelyn Breig (56) and Kylie Beam (57) also contributed.

Beavercreek’s Sarah O’Connor carded a 38 to lead the Beavers and earn the match medalist honor.