2018 Week 5 Football Capsules: It’s homecoming week for Mississinawa Valley, Tri-Village

It’s Homecoming Week!

Mississinawa Valley and Tri-Village are the first two of the Darke County schools to hold their homecoming games. With Mississinawa Valley at the top of the Cross County Conference in the current football standings, and with Tri-Village also near the top, it should an eventful weekend for all involved.

The remaining Drake County schools have homecoming games scheduled as follows:

Sept. 28: Vandalia Butler at Greenville

Oct. 5: Tri-County North at Arcanum

Oct. 5: Miami East at Bradford

Oct. 12: Twin Valley South at Ansonia

Oct. 12: New Bremen at Versailles

Here’s a look at this week’s matchups.

Game of the Week

Twin Valley South at Mississinawa Valley

Records: Twin Valley South (2-2, 1-1 CCC), Mississinawa Valley (3-1, 2-0 CCC)

Last year: Twin Valley South 18, Mississinawa Valley 6

Last week: Twin Valley South 26, National Trail 20 (OT); Mississinawa Valley 44, Tri-Village 28

Outlook: The Blackhawks are off to their best start since the 2009 season winning three of their first four contests, and they’ve had several record-setting performances in recent games. Trent Collins has thrown for more than 300 yards and 8 touchdowns just in the last two weeks to lead Mississinawa Valley’s offense.

Up next: Fort Loramie at Twin Valley South (Sept. 28), Mississinawa Valley at Ansonia (Sept. 28)

Other games

West Carrollton at Greenville

Records: West Carrollton (1-3), Greenville (2-2)

Last year: Did not play

Last week: Tippecanoe 56, West Carrollton 26; Xenia 35, Greenville 0

Outlook: Back-to-back losses on the road have slowed the fast start by the Green Wave, but a return to Harmon Field this week against the Pirates should help them get back to their winning ways. Landon Eldridge remains among the GWOC leaders in rushing with more than 600 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Up next: West Carrollton at Trotwood-Madison (Sept. 28), Vandalia Butler at Greenville (Sept. 28)

Ansonia at Fort Loramie

Records: Ansonia (3-1, 2-0 CCC), Fort Loramie (3-1, 2-0 CCC)

Last year: Fort Loramie 52, Ansonia 28

Last week: Ansonia 28, Bethel 19; Fort Loramie 21, Miami East 7

Outlook: Another big test for the Tigers on the road at Fort Loramie. Last week’s 28-19 win over Bethel was a good indication of things to come for Ansonia. Devyn Sink, Matthew Shook and Brock Shellhaas are a running force to be reckoned with.

Up next: Mississinawa Valley at Ansonia (Sept. 28), Fort Loramie at Twin Valley South (Sept. 28)

Covington at Arcanum

Records: Covington (1-3, 1-1 CCC), Arcanum (1-3, 1-1 CCC)

Last year: Covington 41, Arcanum 21

Last week: Covington 45, Tri-County North 8; Arcanum 48, Bradford 7

Outlook: Cory Ross had a strong running game last week with 151 yards and 2 touchdowns in leading the Trojans to their first win of the season. Covington can expect to see more of him this week as Arcanum tries to make it two in a row.

Up next: Miami East at Covington (Sept. 28), Arcanum at Bethel (Sept. 28)

National Trail at Tri-Village

Records: National Trail (2-2, 0-2 CCC), Tri-Village (2-2, 0-2 CCC)

Last year: National Trail 35, Tri-Village 34

Last week: Twin Valley South 26, National Trail 20 (OT); Mississinawa Valley 44, Tri-Village 28

Outlook: Layne Sarver, Austin Bruner and Zach Dowler among others have the Patriots offense flying high this season. Looking at last year’s narrow loss to the Blazers and last week’s shootout with Mississinawa Valley, all signs point to another high scoring battle with National Trail.

Up next: Tri-County North at National Trail (Sept. 28), Tri-Village at Bradford (Sept. 28)

Delphos St. John’s at Versailles

Records: Delphos St. John’s (1-3, 0-2 MAC), Versailles (1-3, 0-2 MAC)

Last year: Delphos St. John’s 24, Versailles 21 (3OT)

Last week: Marion Local 53, Delphos St. John’s 7; Parkway 21, Versailles 7

Outlook: Evan Hiestand had Versailles’ only score last week in a surprising loss to Parkway. The Tigers will try to kick-start their offense at home this week in an effort to get back on a winning track.

Up next: Minster at Delphos St. John’s (Sept. 28), Versailles at Anna (Sept. 28)

Bradford at Tri-County North

Records: Bradford (0-4, 0-2 CCC), Tri-County North (2-2, 1-1 CCC)

Last year: Tri-County North 38, Bradford 0

Last week: Arcanum 48, Bradford 7; Covington 45, Tri-County North 8

Outlook: Larkin Painter had a strong running game for the Railroaders in last week’s loss to Arcanum. Bradford was able to move the ball up and down the field with limited ease, but too many turnovers kept them out of the end zone until the end of the game.

Up next: Tri-Village at Bradford (Sept. 28), Tri-County North at National Trail (Sept. 28)

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.