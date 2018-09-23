Versailles shuts out Delphos St. John’s, 27-0

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Tigers improved to 2-3 on the season with a shut out of Delphos St. John’s Friday night.

“This is a great, all-around team win,” Versailles Coach Adam Miller said. “We moved some people around and we had some injuries and what not, but guys stepped up and did well.”

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 27-0 win.

The defense was key to the win holding Delphos to five first downs and 87 total yards.

“The defense played awesome.” Miller said. “Our blitzes were very effective.”

The Tigers offense held their own running for 279 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 165 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Martin led the Tigers with 138 yards rushing and a touchdown. Jacob Poling ran for 113 and two touchdowns. Andrew DeMange had 97 yards receiving and a touchdown catch.

The Tigers scored on their second possession on a 63-yard quarterback keeper by Ryan Martin. The Tigers made it 14-0 on their next possession. Poling did most of the damage on the drive scoring from six yards out.

The Tigers scored on their first possession of the second half after forcing a punt by the Blue Jays. The punt went into the end zone which put the Tigers at their own 20-yard line to start the drive. But the field position did not matter as an 80-yard pass to DeMange put the Tigers up 21-0.

Poling scored the Tigers final touchdown with 1:53 left in the game. The extra-point kick was missed.

Versailles will travel to Anna next Friday night to take on the Rockets. Anna fell to Marion Local 44-20 Friday night.

