Prep Roundup: Emerick, Rammel place third for Greenville cross country

CROSS COUNTRY

Emerick, Rammell place third individually

Greenville’s Riley Emerick and Isabelle Rammel each placed third as individual finishers at the Liberty Center Widewater Invitational on Saturday.

Emerick’s time was 16 minutes, 52 seconds in the boys race, while Rammel’s time in the girls race was 19:37.

Also competing for the Green Wave in the boys race were Alex Subler (17:52.59), Matt Karns (17:52.79), Seth Shaffer (18:21) and Jacob Watson (18:40)

Also competing in the girls race for Greenville was Lauren Dull with a time of 23:14.

Versailles girls win Tour de Sewer, boys runners-up

The Versailles girls placed five runners in the top 10 individually to win their own Tour de Sewer Invitational on Saturday.

Liz Watren, Madelyn Holsapfel, Maria Mangen, Emma Peters and Lauren Menke placed fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth and 10th respectively to help the Tigers score 32 points and win the team title.

Watren’s time was 20:59.4 followed by Holzapfel (21:01.8), Mangen (21:05.6), Peters (21:40.1) and Menke (21:47.8). Kara Spitzer (22:34.3) finished 21st overall for the Tigers and Kennedy McEldowney (22;38.8) was 24th.

Ansonia finished sixth among the eight-team field with 137 points. The Tigers were led by Olivia Wright (22:11.1) in 15th place overall. Also for Ansonia, Cierra Rosinski (22:38.5) finished 23rd place, Mariah Troutwine (22:48.3) came in 30th place, Emily Wright (22:57.7) finished in 38th place, Lydia Snyder (23:29.8) finished in 48th place, Deanna Moody (29:25.3) was 96th and Kristine Shaner (32:03) came in 102nd place.

Several other local individuals competed at the Tour de Sewer including Mississinawa Valley’s Noemi Arrona, who placed 84th in a time of 26:50.7. Also for the Blackhawks, Maria Ojeda (29:12.9) finished in 95th place, Gabby Rammel (31:55.7) finished in 101st place and Madison Hayes (32:08.7) came in 103rd place.

Greenville had a pair of runners too. Isabella Smith (32:33.8) came in 104th place and Reagan Satterwhite (33:04.4) finished in 106th place.

In the boys race, Versailles place four runners in the top 25 to come in second place in the team standings with 96 points. Botkins win the team title with 70 points. Other local teams competing were Ansonia (286) in 12th place, Mississinwa Valley (396) in 13th place and Greenville (409) in 14th place.

The Tigers were led by Brooks Blakeley (17:36.2) in 7th place. He was followed by Stuart Baltes (17:57.1) in 11th place, Jarrett Barga (18:32.8) in 23rd place, Jack Gehret (18:33.1) in 25th place and Matt Cromwwell (18:53.1) in 36th place rounding out the team score. Also running for Versailles were Jarrett Petitjean (19:06.6) in 48th place and Evan VanSkyock (19:13.8) in 52nd place.

Logan Warner was the top runner for Ansonia coming in 17th place overall with a time of 18:25.8. Also for the Tigers,

Kyle Thornhilll (20:18.5) in 75th place, Chad Millikin (20:30.6) in 86th place, Cody Williams (20:37.5) in 87th place, Michael Hall (20:49.9) in 94th place, Garrett Kaiser (21:02.0) in 106th place, Trenten Case (21:54.0) in 122nd place, Andrew Thornhill (21:57.4) in 123rd place and Landyn Gabriel (26:40.3) in 159th place.

For Mississinawa Valley, Dalton Marker (19:46.9) was the top finisher in 65th place. He was followed by Roman Dircksen (21:20.6) in 109th place, Jacob Dircksen (21:29.8) in 114th place, Jacob Dirmeyer (23;31.7) in 143rd place, Shawn Wogoman (23:31.9) in 144th place, Davian Trump (29:26.6) in 163rd place and Angel Avilez (29:35.4) in 164th place.

For Greenville, the top runner was Anson Phillips (21:01.2) in 104th place. Koller Winterrowd (21:27.6) was next in 111th place followed by Wyatt Rammel (21:29.8) in 113th place, Ashton Shaffer (21:46.9) in 121st place and Jiahao Zhang (25:47.8) in 157th place.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Greenville wins two at Piqua Invite

The Greenville volleyball team kept its winning streak alive on Saturday by beating both Bellefontaine and Fairlawn at the Piqua Invitational. The wins make it seven match victories in a row for the Lady Wave.

They beat Bellefontaine 25-11, 25-19 with Abbie Yoder leading the way with 5 kills. Koryann Elliott (3 kills, 1 block and 1 dig), Emma Klosterman (3 kills and 1 block), Josi Worden (3 kills) and Shelby Herman (1 ace and 15 digs) also contributed in the win. Brooke Stachler also had 2 aces, 6 digs and 9 assists in the win.

Greenville also defeated Fairlawn 25-17, 26-24 with Madilyn Francis leading with way with 12 kills and 3 digs. Also contributing were Chloe Cox (3 aces, 5 digs), Elliott (3 kills, 1 dig), Klosterman (5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Worden (5 kills, 2 digs), Yoder (3 kills, 2 blocks, 3 digs), Herman (30 digs), Stachler (23 assists, 3 digs) and Libby McKinney (3 assists, 3 digs).

BOYS SOCCER

Cincinnati Country Day 8, Franklin-Monroe 0

Cincinnati Country Day beat Franklin-Monroe 8-0 on Saturday leaving the Jets still winless for the season.

Despite the home loss, F-M coach Danny Diceanu liked the effort from his team.

“We are learning and improving daily,” he said.

Franklin-Monroe will get another shot on Monday when they host Sidney Lehman Catholic at 7 p.m.