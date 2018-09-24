OHSAA Foundation to host nation’s largest Student Leadership Conference Oct. 2

COLUMBUS – “Dare 2 Be Great” is the theme for the 2018 OHSAA Foundation Student Leadership Conference, which will be held October 2 at the Ohio Union at The Ohio State University when a capacity crowd of 1,500 students will gather, making it once again the largest student leadership conference in the nation.

Led by professional speaker and event coordinator Harvey Alston, the conference will feature five individuals who will speak about leadership, achievement and overcoming adversity. The conference is free to attend for the first 1,500 students and is geared toward students in grades 9 through 11.

What does the OHSAA Foundation Student Leadership Conference look like? Check out this video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PQH-jVCyctM

“The student leadership conference is something we look forward to every year,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “I know the students selected to attend this conference will take back to their communities ways to be positive role models and leaders. This is a big part of what school sports are all about. Leadership is one of the many values that can be established by participation in school sports, that also includes sportsmanship, integrity, teamwork and academic accountability.”

Registration information has been sent to member schools.

2018 OHSAA Foundation Student Leadership Conference Speakers

Harvey Alston – Conference Coordinator and National Motivational Speaker

9:00 – Craig Hillier

9:45 – Harriet Turk

10:30 – Brandon Farbstein

11:15 – James “JJ” Sullinger

12:00 – Magic of Stephen Bargatze

OHSAA Foundation Website: https://ohsaa.org/aboutohsaa/ohsaafoundation