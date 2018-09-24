Sports Briefs: Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite announces sportsmanship winners

Maid-Rite Sandwich Shoppe has announced its sportsmanship winners for the week of Sept. 10.

They winners are Lexi Slade, Jr. High cross country; Jack Royer, 7th grade football; A.J. Shaffer, 8th grade football; Alexis Bertsch, Jr. High volleyball; Kaitlyn Byrum, Jr. High cheerleading; Sarah Abell, High school volleyball; Chloe Sowry, High school girls soccer; Ethan Knoop, High school boys soccer; Emily Marchal, High school girls tennis; Makenzi Glancy, High school girls golf; Andrew Kiryluk, High school boys golf; Wyatt Rammel, High school cross country; Colton Zumbrun, Varsity football; Noah Frazee, Reserve football; Truman Nicholas, Freshman football; Emily Snyder, High school cheerleading.

Versailles FFA Color Run/Walk and Health Fair on Oct. 6

The Versailles FFA 4th annual Color Run/Walk 5k and Health Fair is planned for Saturday, Oct. 6.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the race starting at 9 a.m. on the track behind the Versailles Exempted Village School Board Office. Pre-registration entry fee is $17 with a T-shirt and $10 without. All pre-registration forms and fees are due by Sept. 24.Entry fees for walk-up participants are $22 with a T-shirt and $15 without.

Registration forms are available on the Versailles Exempted Village School website at http://hs.versailles.k12.oh.us/academics/ffa/.

The Health Fair will be in the gym of the Versailles Exempted Village School Board Office (old high school). Please enter the heath fair from the track side (rear entrance). The Health Fair will be open to the public from 8 to 11 a.m. with a special emphasis being placed on breast cancer.

Also, the Versailles FFA will be collecting shoes to benefit local families in need and Soles 4 Souls. Collection Barrels will be located at the registrations tables and at the Health Fair.

For more information, contact Dena Wuebker at dena.wuebker@vtigers.org or at (937) 526-4427, ext 3113.

Registration open for Lane Memorial Golf Scramble

GREENVILLE – The Lane Memorial Golf Scramble will tee off at 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at Turtle Creek Golf Course in Greenville.

The outing will benefit the Lane Memorial Scholarship, which was established to honor two members of the Lane family – brothers Earl Lane and Art Lane, who were killed by a drunk driver in an automobile accident. The scholarship will be awarded to a senior at Milton-Union to continue their education whether it be a trade school or college.

The cost is $75 per person or $300 for a four-person team. That covers the cost of 18 holes of golf, a meal and door prizes.

The outing will include longest drive, beat the pro, closest to the pin and skins contests. There also will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

The registration deadline is Oct. 7.

For more information, call Tayler at 937-564-4933 or email tcoy24.7@gmail.com.

Tri-Village seeking head varsity softball coach

Tri-Village High School, a Division IV school in the Southwest District, is looking for a head softball coach for the 2019 season. Interested candidates should submit resume to Brad Gray, Athletic Director, via email to brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us.

Candidates are reminded that valid coaching credentials must be obtained before receiving Board of Education approval. Candidates must possess or have the ability to obtain a valid Pupil Activity Permit from the Ohio Department of Education and meet all OHSAA coaching requirements. The selected candidate must pass all FBI/BCI background checks and complete all Ohio Department of Education Coaching requirements. Deadline: Until position is filled.

Bradford seeking 7th grade girls basketball coach

Bradford Exempted Village Schools is seeking a 7th grade girls basketball coach. Anyone interested should contact Athletic Director John McGiffin by email at jmcgiffin@bradford.k12.oh.us.

Arcanum looking to fill coaching vacancies

The Arcanum-Butler Local School District is taking applications for the following basketball coaching positions: 7th grade boys, 8th grade girls, and JV girls.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest and resume to Athletic Director Jason Schondelmyer at jason_schondelmyer@arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us.