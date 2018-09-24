F-M, Arcanum volleyball teams fight for a cure

PITSBURG – When two rival schools get together in any sport, you know it is going to be something special.

That was definitely the case on Saturday when Franklin-Monroe hosted rival Arcanum on the volleyball court. The Jets earned a 3-1 win over the Trojans, getting revenge for a loss at Arcanum earlier this season. But it wasn’t just about the game on Saturday. There was a much bigger theme for the day as Franklin-Monroe and Arcanum came together to raise money to fight breast cancer.

The day was dubbed Two Teams, One Cause. Fighting for a Cure, according to F-M coach Angie Filbrun. This year, Filbrun and Arcanum coach Macy O’Dell decided they wanted the funds to stay in Darke County, so they approached the local group Bunko for Boobies about a partnership.

“We really just wanted to keep everything local this year and make a difference in a local family instead of sending it to Cincinnati,” Filbrun said. “They are a wonderful group and we are excited to be part of it. We have several players whose parents are involved and that is where we kind of got the idea. We decided to support them because they are working hard for us in our communities.”

O’Dell agreed.

“I love the day today,” O’Dell said. “It’s for a great cause that is near and dear to my heart. We’ve had two grandmothers have it and some aunts that have it, so I love the cause and the fact that we are giving to local families that need support. I love the fact that we are playing for this.”

President of Bunko for Boobies Jessica Artz also was excited to have the volleyball event support the cause.

“Of course, we were honored and excited to be involved,” Artz said. “We all have kids in the F-M and Arcanum school districts and the funds today will be donated to Bunko for Boobies. We then in turn make private donations to individuals who are currently undergoing treatment for any form of cancer, but the bulk of our funds go to the Cancer Association of Darke County and they provide a lot of amazing resources for people who are undergoing cancer treatment. They do provide a lot of amazing services to Darke County residents.

“Bunko for Boobies started about 10 years ago as a one-time fundraiser,” she continued. “The success of the one day event really drew a lot of attention and people kind of wanted us to do it again, so here we are 10 years later and in March we will be hosting our 10th annual event. To date, we have raised just under $200,000. Our 10th event is this coming March, so we are hopeful we will break the $200,000 mark at that event.”

No official date has been confirmed yet for the next event, Artz said, but it will be in March. For more information, people can find them on Facebook or online at www.bunkoforboobies.com.

As far as the volleyball game goes, the Jets gained momentum by winning the first set, 25-20.

“Winning that first game definitely helped,” Filbrun said. “It got us excited and we know that we can do this. We just had to keep fighting.

“That is a great win for us,” she continued. “We knew we had to come out and work on doing some things differently to score on their defense. They are a great team and we did it today. I’m proud of the girls. They worked hard.”

That first game didn’t start too well for the Jets however. Arcanum jumped out to a 12-6 lead behind some hard slams by junior Audrey Heiser and freshman Taylor Gray, but F-M senior Corina Conley among others willed the Jets back to a tie on three different occasions at r 13-all, 14-all and 15-all before taking a lead for good.

The Trojans battled back to take the second game 25-23, but then just couldn’t get enough going the rest of the match losing the third an fourth games 25-13 and 25-21.

“Today we were just slow,” O’Dell said. “I don’t know if we were quite awake to come play this early in the morning. We just didn’t come to play our game. We had great moments, but we just had some moments that weren’t so good. Overall, we played OK just not to the level we should. It was back and forth all day.”

Statistically speaking, Gray led the Trojans with 15 kills on the day. She also had 15 digs, 19 assists and 1 ace. Heiser had11 kills, 7 digs and two ace serves, while junior Camille Pohl contributed 14 kills and 17 digs. Macey Hartman led the team in digs with 20 and Sadie Sink had 17 assists.

For Franklin-Monroe, Conley was the top attacker with 14 kills. Chloe Peters added 12 kills. Conley also had 5 blocks for the Jets, while Peters also contributed 15 digs and 2 aces. Belle Cable led the F-M defense with 20 digs. She was followed by Brigette Filbrun with 16 and Kennedy Morris with 15. Filbrun also had 23 assists and Morris had 19.

”We lost the second game, but were able to fight through it and get that third and fourth set,” Coach Filbrun said. “It was all the girls today. They worked hard and they knew they wanted it and they just came out ready to go. Corina had a really good game for us, and Chloe Peters gets a lot of credit today too. She has worked a lot of putting the ball in certain spots on the court and she did a great job of that today.

“But I thought it was a full team effort today,” she continued. “Everybody did their job and did what they needed to do today. They all deserve some credit. It is just a great group of girls.”

Franklin-Monroe junior Corina Conley (10) goes up for a block with teammate Brigette Filbrun during the Jets home match with rival Arcanum on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Corinna-Conley-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe junior Corina Conley (10) goes up for a block with teammate Brigette Filbrun during the Jets home match with rival Arcanum on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. Photos by Skip Weaver | For The Daily Advocate Arcanum junior Audrey Heiser (6) sends a smash back across the net just out of reach for F-M’s Corina Conley (10) on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Audrey-Heiser-1-1.jpg Arcanum junior Audrey Heiser (6) sends a smash back across the net just out of reach for F-M’s Corina Conley (10) on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. Photos by Skip Weaver | For The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe senior Brigette Filbrun (7) sets a ball up for a teammate during the Jets home match with rival Arcanum on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Brigette-Filbrun-1-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe senior Brigette Filbrun (7) sets a ball up for a teammate during the Jets home match with rival Arcanum on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. Photos by Skip Weaver | For The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe sophomore Chloe McGlinch (13) goes up for a hard hit during the Jets home match with rival Arcanum on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Chloe-McGlinch-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe sophomore Chloe McGlinch (13) goes up for a hard hit during the Jets home match with rival Arcanum on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. Photos by Skip Weaver | For The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe junior Chloe Peters (14) goes up for a hard hit during the Jets home match with rival Arcanum on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Chloe-Peters-1-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe junior Chloe Peters (14) goes up for a hard hit during the Jets home match with rival Arcanum on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. Photos by Skip Weaver | For The Daily Advocate Arcanum junior Gracie Garno (10) puts one over the top of the outstretched arms of two Franklin-Monroe defenders during a match on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Gracie-Garno-1.jpg Arcanum junior Gracie Garno (10) puts one over the top of the outstretched arms of two Franklin-Monroe defenders during a match on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. Photos by Skip Weaver | For The Daily Advocate Arcanum senior Sadie Sink (21) sets up the ball for a teammate during a match on Saturday at Franklin-Monroe. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Sadie-Sink-1.jpg Arcanum senior Sadie Sink (21) sets up the ball for a teammate during a match on Saturday at Franklin-Monroe. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. Photos by Skip Weaver | For The Daily Advocate Arcanum freshman Taylor Gray (13) goes up for a hard hit toward Franklin-Monroe’s Corina Conley (10)during a match on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Taylor-Gray-1-1.jpg Arcanum freshman Taylor Gray (13) goes up for a hard hit toward Franklin-Monroe’s Corina Conley (10)during a match on Saturday. F-M won the match 3-1 to split the season series with the Trojans. Photos by Skip Weaver | For The Daily Advocate

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.