Green Wave tennis shares GWOC American North title

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave girls tennis team is hotter than sales of a banana split at the Dairy Barn, as they scooped up five straight victories this past week.

On the strength of these five straight victories and some tip-top help from Tippecanoe, Greenville gained a share of the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North title. The Green Wave girls got the title tie when the Red Devils knocked off previously undefeated Butler in a dual match, 3-2, this past week. The scenario turned out to be the Wave beat Tipp two weeks ago, 4-1, the Wave lost out to Vandalia 3-2 recently and then the tide turned in Greenville’s favor with Tipp flipping the undefeated conference leading Aviators.

The Wave are making the other teams around this area green with envy as they have now won six straight to finish out the season. The Wave are cresting at the right time and finished up 15-3 overall and 9-1 in the highly-competitive American North division.

Last Monday in Huber Heights, GHS coach Jim Koontz’s squad jumped over the nets and all over Wayne, 5-0. Leading the cause was first singles stalwart Natalie Milligan, who ousted Taneya Vaughn, 6-0,6-1. Second singles player Emily Marchal shocked her foe in bageling up Caitlyn Schock 6-0, 6-0. Third singles striker Abby Swensen flew over her opponent Natalie Flier in two quick sets 6-0, 6-1 to match Milligan’s dominating score.

First doubles veterans Marabelle Lance and Anna Manges managed a complete whitewashing of Maddie Redick and Ariyana Elder by the youthful count of 6-0, 6-0. Second doubles duo of Felicity Lance and Amanda Chui had the toughest match of the night as they upended Emma Birgman and Jenny Cantrell 6-2, 6-2.

Last Tuesday was another 5-o count as the Piqua Indians walked down the warpath and were ambushed by the ball-hawking Wave netters. Striking the ball well again was first singles warrior Milligan, who won out 6-0, 6-1 over Amber Kraar. At second singles, Marchal bageled Ina King, 6-0 ,6-0, and Swensen continued her winning ways at third singles dispatching Amy Gastelu, 6-0, 6-1.

Manges and Marabelle Lance did their victory dance at first doubles beating Sarah King and Carolyn Arnett, 6-0, 6-1, while the tandem of Felicity Lance and Chui chewed up their foes Gina Ryan and Rachel Ramirez 6-1, 6-4, at second doubles.

On Wednesday, Troy came calling and went back sprawling as the Lady Wave washed past them by a 5-0 count. Milligan started the attack with a first singles win over Katie Sherick, 6-2, 6-1. Marchal turned her opponent Hailey Taylor into a pretzel with all of her twisting turning shots, 6-1, 6-0. Swensen netted another victory, 6-1, 6-3 over Makenzie Nosker at third singles.

First doubles fireballers Marabelle Lance and Manges managed another win over Cady Rhea and Kit Wolke, 6-2, 6-0. Second doubles of Felicity Lance and Chui had the best match of the night, 7-5, 6-1 over Esta Patel and Ainsley Sacare to finish the shutout.

On Thursday, the Sidney Yellow Jackets felt the sting of the Green Wave netters for another 5-0 blanking. Milligan won again as her newest victim was Hailey New, 6-1, 6-3 at first singles. Marchal shook past Kana Mays at second singles, 6-0, 6-2, and Swensen swung for the fences and took care of Mara Hecht, 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

First doubles offerings showcased Marabelle Lance and Manges, who mangled Sarah Gibson and Jenna Allen, 6-0, 6-0. At second doubles, Felicity Lance and Chui stung their foes Allison Fultz and Dreland Ike with some sweet drop shots, 6-2, 6-0.

On Saturday morning, the Lady Wave netted their championship three-way tie by tying up the Trotwood-Madison Rams by another 5-0 drubbing to go 25-0 for the week. Milligan defeated Layla Jones 6-3, 6-1 at first singles. Swensen jumped up in the order at second singles and sent Jayla Adams home packing by a 6-0 , 6-0 score. Felicity Lance knocked off her third singles opponent Aaliyah Gayley 6-0, 6-0.

The first doubles tandem of Marabelle Lance and Manges blanked Emily Wolfe and Bri Davis, 6-0, 6-0. Greenville won at second doubles by forfeit .

“We are very pleased with a 5-0 week as we play them once in a blue moon, but the Trotwood match needed to be made up for conference standings,” Koontz said. “We are pleased with the three-way split championship and thank Tipp for taking care of Butler this past week. We wish we could have won it outright, but the Butler match was unique with our second doubles forfeiture on an ankle sprain in warmups. However, our girls did their part by winning out to finish the regular season very strong.

“Our girls are in the top flight GWOC league bracket known as the gold division this week along with Springboro, Centerville, Miamisburg, Beavercreek, Troy, Tipp and Butler,” he continued. “It will be a shootout with an eight game pro set and no ad. Centerville is probably the favorite along with Springboro, but anything can happen with a pro set and we look forward to the challenge at Troy’s courts of renown.”

