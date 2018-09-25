Ansonia, Mississinawa drop in Region 28 football rankings

By virtue of their loss to Fort Loramie last Friday, the Ansonia Tigers (3-2) dropped one spot from fifth to sixth in the Division VII, Region 28 weekly football rankings released on Tuesday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

The Redskins (4-1) now sit alone at No. 1 in the region.

Mississinawa Valley came it at No. 7 last week in the first weekly release of comptuer rankings. The Blackhawks (3-2) fell to 10th this week after losing to Twin Valley South last Friday.

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday morning, Oct. 28, when 224 schools (top 8 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at:https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2018/Week5Ratings.pdf

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Of the 718 OHSAA member schools playing varsity football this fall, the largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Sept. 25, 2018 (Entering Week 6)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Solon (5-0) 12.55, 2. Mentor (5-0) 12.4224, 3. Canton McKinley (5-0) 12.0646, 4. Austintown-Fitch (4-1) 10.15, 5. Euclid (4-1) 9.8485, 6. Massillon Jackson (3-2) 8.8, 7. Shaker Hts. (4-1) 8.1, 8. Cle. St. Ignatius (2-2) 8.0833, 9. Lakewood St. Edward (2-2) 7.1806, 10. Medina (2-3) 6.7, 11. Strongsville (3-2) 6.65, 12. Cle. John Marshall (4-1) 6.3

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (5-0) 14.85, 2. Dublin Coffman (5-0) 12.55, 3. Gahanna Lincoln (3-2) 8.7, 4. Delaware Hayes (4-1) 8.25, 5. Westerville Central (3-2) 8.15, 6. Tol. Whitmer (4-1) 7.6273, 7. Marysville (3-2) 5.6, 8. Powell Olentangy Liberty (2-3) 5.5, 9. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (3-2) 5.4, 10. Worthington Thomas Worthington (2-3) 5.35, 11. Upper Arlington (2-3) 5.0, 12. Findlay (2-3) 4.8

Region 3 – 1. Pickerington Central (5-0) 12.8707, 2. Springfield (5-0) 12.8, 3. Kettering Fairmont (4-1) 11.65, 4. Miamisburg (5-0) 11.404, 5. Hilliard Davidson (4-1) 11.0, 6. Clayton Northmont (4-1) 10.7204, 7. Pickerington North (4-1) 10.7, 8. Hilliard Bradley (4-1) 10.15, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (2-2) 7.1528, 10. Hilliard Darby (3-2) 6.25, 11. Grove City Central Crossing (3-2) 5.35, 12. Lancaster (2-3) 4.45

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (5-0) 12.9, 2. Mason (4-1) 10.1, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-1) 8.9384, 4. Cin. Elder (3-2) 8.7515, 5. Fairfield (4-1) 8.45, 6. Cin. Oak Hills (3-2) 7.7, 7. Milford (4-1) 6.75, 8. Cin. Sycamore (3-2) 6.6, 9. Lebanon (3-2) 6.3, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-2) 5.7, 11. Cin. Western Hills (3-2) 5.2, tie-12. West Chester Lakota West (2-3) 4.4, tie-12. Cin. St. Xavier (2-3) 4.4

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (5-0) 11.0571, 2. Maple Hts. (5-0) 11.0, 3. Garfield Hts. (5-0) 9.25, 4. Boardman (4-1) 9.1, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (4-1) 7.55, 6. Painesville Riverside (4-1) 7.5, 7. Twinsburg (3-2) 6.6, 8. Warren G. Harding (3-2) 6.55, 9. Kent Roosevelt (2-3) 5.05, 10. Akron Ellet (4-1) 5.0, 11. Eastlake North (2-3) 4.2, 12. Madison (2-3) 3.85

Region 6 – 1. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (5-0) 13.05, 2. Tol. Central Cath. (5-0) 12.0309, 3. Amherst Steele (5-0) 10.3, 4. Avon Lake (5-0) 10.2, tie-5. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-1) 9.85, tie-5. Avon (4-1) 9.85, 7. Holland Springfield (4-1) 9.3, 8. Tol. St. Francis deSales (3-2) 7.25, 9. Tol. Waite (4-1) 7.2, 10. Olmsted Falls (4-1) 6.0, 11. Tol. St. John’s (3-2) 5.95, 12. North Olmsted (2-3) 4.75

Region 7 – 1. Wadsworth (5-0) 11.9, 2. Barberton (5-0) 11.55, 3. Massillon Washington (5-0) 11.302, 4. Dover (4-1) 10.1, 5. Dresden Tri-Valley (5-0) 9.6, 6. Massillon Perry (5-0) 9.0286, 7. Ashland (4-1) 9.0, tie-8. Canal Winchester (4-1) 8.9, tie-8. Medina Highland (4-1) 8.9, 10. Whitehall-Yearling (4-1) 8.5, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-1) 8.1, 12. New Albany (3-2) 7.95

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (4-1) 13.0, 2. Cin. La Salle (4-1) 11.0182, 3. Morrow Little Miami (5-0) 10.7, 4. Dublin Scioto (4-1) 9.6, 5. Trenton Edgewood (5-0) 9.5, 6. Troy (4-1) 8.85, 7. Chillicothe (4-1) 8.45, 8. Cin. Winton Woods (4-1) 7.95, 9. Cin. Anderson (4-1) 7.65, 10. Westerville North (3-2) 6.75, 11. Cin. Turpin (3-2) 6.35, 12. Xenia (3-2) 6.3

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (5-0) 10.8, 2. Akron East (4-1) 10.6, 3. Aurora (4-1) 10.5, 4. Medina Buckeye (4-1) 10.4, 5. Millersburg West Holmes (5-0) 9.5, 6. Chagrin Falls Kenston (5-0) 9.35, 7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-0) 9.1714, 8. Alliance Marlington (4-1) 9.1454, 9. Ravenna (4-1) 7.5, 10. Beloit West Branch (4-1) 7.05, 11. Richfield Revere (3-2) 6.7, 12. Norton (4-1) 6.55

Region 10 – 1. Sandusky (5-0) 10.3, 2. Tiffin Columbian (4-1) 9.25, 3. Norwalk (4-1) 9.0495, 4. Bay Village Bay (5-0) 8.4, 5. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-1) 6.15, 6. Rocky River (4-1) 5.95, tie-7. Clyde (3-2) 5.4, tie-7. Tol. Scott (4-1) 5.4, 9. Defiance (3-2) 5.15, 10. Bowling Green (2-3) 5.05, 11. Cle. Glenville (3-2) 4.8131, 12. Mansfield Senior (2-3) 4.7

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (4-1) 10.7, 2. Bellbrook (5-0) 10.65, tie-3. Thornville Sheridan (5-0) 9.05, tie-3. Hillsboro (5-0) 9.05, 5. Granville (4-1) 9.0, 6. Cols. Bishop Hartley (3-2) 8.3, 7. The Plains Athens (4-1) 7.25, 8. Cols. South (4-1) 7.15, 9. Cols. Marion-Franklin (4-1) 7.05, 10. Jackson (3-2) 6.65, 11. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (3-2) 6.55, 12. Zanesville (3-2) 6.35

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-0) 13.75, 2. Trotwood-Madison (3-2) 9.35, 3. Wapakoneta (4-1) 8.75, 4. Vandalia Butler (3-2) 8.3, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (4-1) 7.2, 6. Celina (4-1) 6.65, 7. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (3-2) 6.6, 8. Hamilton Badin (3-2) 6.5, 9. Day. Carroll (4-1) 5.9, 10. Tipp City Tippecanoe (3-2) 5.7, 11. Cin. Mount Healthy (2-3) 4.45, 12. Piqua (3-2) 3.967

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (4-1) 9.8, 2. Steubenville (4-1) 9.5485, 3. Hubbard (5-0) 9.5, 4. Poland Seminary (5-0) 9.1, 5. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-1) 8.2, 6. Carrollton (3-2) 6.65, tie-7. East Liverpool (3-2) 6.15, tie-7. Salem (3-2) 6.15, 9. Struthers (3-2) 5.1, 10. Wintersville Indian Creek (3-2) 4.85, 11. Girard (4-1) 4.65, 12. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-3) 4.55

Region 14 – 1. St. Marys Memorial (5-0) 11.45, 2. Bellville Clear Fork (5-0) 10.15, 3. Kenton (3-2) 8.95, 4. Huron (4-1) 8.9, 5. Pepper Pike Orange (5-0) 8.55, 6. Sparta Highland (4-1) 7.45, 7. Bryan (4-1) 6.5273, 8. Milan Edison (3-1) 6.4167, 9. Van Wert (3-2) 6.25, 10. Ontario (3-2) 5.7, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1) 5.65, tie-12. Galion (3-2) 5.5, tie-12. Lorain Clearview (4-1) 5.5

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (5-0) 11.45, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-0) 9.95, 3. Chillicothe Unioto (4-1) 7.5879, 4. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (4-1) 7.15, 5. Proctorville Fairland (3-2) 6.55, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (4-1) 6.2727, 7. New Lexington (4-1) 5.75, 8. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-2) 4.9, 9. Newark Licking Valley (3-2) 4.7, 10. Duncan Falls Philo (3-2) 4.25, 11. Warsaw River View (3-2) 4.0, 12. New Concord John Glenn (2-3) 3.55

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (5-0) 10.5081, 2. Waverly (5-0) 9.95, 3. Cin. Indian Hill (4-1) 9.1, 4. Batavia (5-0) 8.35, 5. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (4-1) 8.3, 6. London (5-0) 7.35, 7. Cin. Taft (4-1) 6.1, 8. Springfield Shawnee (4-1) 5.8, 9. Germantown Valley View (3-2) 5.6, 10. Washington C.H. Washington (4-1) 5.2, 11. Cin. Aiken (3-2) 5.15, 12. Springfield Kenton Ridge (4-1) 4.95

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Akron Manchester (4-1) 8.25, 2. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-0) 8.0859, 3. Wickliffe (5-0) 7.1232, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (5-0) 6.85, 5. Orrville (4-1) 6.5, 6. Garrettsville Garfield (4-1) 5.95, 7. Beachwood (4-1) 5.65, 8. Columbiana Crestview (3-2) 5.6, tie-9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-1) 5.4, tie-9. Orwell Grand Valley (4-1) 5.4, 11. Canfield South Range (3-2) 5.1, 12. Mantua Crestwood (4-1) 4.8162

Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (5-0) 10.45, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 8.7424, tie-3. Casstown Miami East (4-1) 7.85, tie-3. Marion Pleasant (5-0) 7.85, 5. Richwood North Union (4-1) 7.3909, 6. Anna (3-2) 7.0, 7. Archbold (4-1) 6.5, 8. Oak Harbor (4-1) 5.2131, 9. Brookville (4-1) 5.05, tie-10. Millbury Lake (3-2) 4.8, tie-10. Tontogany Otsego (3-2) 4.8, 12. Pemberville Eastwood (3-2) 4.15

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (4-1) 8.4899, 2. Bellaire (5-0) 8.3, 3. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-0) 7.1222, 4. West Lafayette Ridgewood (5-0) 7.05, 5. Martins Ferry (4-1) 5.85, 6. Oak Hill (4-1) 5.55, 7. Ironton (3-2) 5.3, 8. Chesapeake (3-2) 5.25, 9. Richmond Edison (3-2) 4.6, 10. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-2) 3.75, 11. Byesville Meadowbrook (2-3) 3.65, 12. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-3) 3.45

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (4-1) 9.1, 2. Middletown Madison (5-0) 8.8, 3. Minford (5-0) 7.2, 4. Portsmouth West (4-1) 7.0, 5. Jamestown Greeneview (4-1) 6.7, 6. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-1) 6.0, 7. Cin. Madeira (3-2) 5.85, 8. West Jefferson (4-1) 5.8253, 9. Cin. Mariemont (4-1) 5.2646, 10. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (3-2) 4.25, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (3-2) 3.9, 12. Portsmouth (3-2) 3.85

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (4-1) 8.95, 2. Salineville Southern (5-0) 8.85, 3. Kirtland (5-0) 7.9, 4. Sugarcreek Garaway (5-0) 7.4, 5. Rootstown (5-0) 7.25, 6. McDonald (5-0) 7.15, 7. Creston Norwayne (4-1) 6.75, 8. Steubenville Cath. Central (4-1) 6.7, 9. New Middletown Springfield (4-1) 6.05, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-0) 5.75, 11. Columbia Station Columbia (3-2) 5.4, 12. Independence (3-2) 5.35

Region 22 – 1. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-1) 7.1, 2. Loudonville (3-2) 5.8, 3. Bucyrus Wynford (4-1) 5.5747, 4. Attica Seneca East (4-1) 5.5, 5. Gibsonburg (4-1) 5.2, 6. Columbus Grove (3-2) 5.15, 7. Northwood (4-1) 4.7, 8. Sherwood Fairview (3-2) 4.6, tie-9. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-2) 4.35, tie-9. Hicksville (3-2) 4.35, 11. Castalia Margaretta (3-2) 4.25, 12. Carey (3-2) 4.15

Region 23 – 1. Grandview Hts. (5-0) 8.2, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (4-0) 7.1528, 3. Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-0) 6.65, 4. Galion Northmor (5-0) 6.6, 5. Frankfort Adena (3-1) 6.0556, 6. Shadyside (4-1) 6.05, 7. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-1) 5.35, 8. Howard East Knox (5-0) 4.9, 9. Belpre (3-2) 4.2717, tie-10. Centerburg (3-2) 3.55, tie-10. Lore City Buckeye Trail (3-2) 3.55, 12. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (3-2) 3.4

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (5-0) 11.3, 2. Lima Central Cath. (5-0) 9.6, tie-3. Mechanicsburg (5-0) 9.15, tie-3. Maria Stein Marion Local (5-0) 9.15, 5. Cin. Deer Park (5-0) 7.65, 6. Spencerville (4-1) 6.8, 7. Troy Christian (4-1) 6.15, 8. Lima Perry (4-1) 6.0, 9. St. Henry (4-1) 5.8, 10. Tipp City Bethel (3-2) 5.45, 11. West Alexandria Twin Valley South (3-2) 4.95, 12. West Liberty-Salem (4-1) 4.8152

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-1) 6.25, 2. Ashland Mapleton (4-1) 5.75, 3. Windham (4-1) 5.4, 4. Ashtabula St. John School (4-1) 4.85, 5. Youngstown Valley Christian (4-1) 4.6657, 6. Leetonia (3-2) 4.3, 7. East Canton (3-2) 4.25, 8. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-2) 3.95, 9. Toronto (2-3) 3.25, 10. Wellsville (2-3) 2.9, 11. Richmond Hts. (2-3) 2.65, 12. Southington Chalker (3-2) 2.45

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (5-0) 10.45, 2. McComb (5-0) 8.95, 3. Edgerton (5-0) 7.55, 4. Greenwich South Central (5-0) 7.4, 5. Leipsic (5-0) 7.0, 6. Pandora-Gilboa (5-0) 6.65, 7. Arlington (4-1) 5.9, 8. Tiffin Calvert (4-1) 5.75, 9. Norwalk St. Paul (4-1) 5.15, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (2-3) 4.4, 11. Antwerp (3-2) 3.9, 12. West Unity Hilltop (3-2) 3.6

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-0) 8.25, 2. Lucas (3-2) 5.35, 3. Glouster Trimble (4-1) 5.25, 4. Sugar Grove Berne Union (4-1) 5.0717, 5. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (3-1) 4.9722, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (4-0) 4.9709, 7. Waterford (4-1) 4.2646, 8. Racine Southern (4-1) 3.6071, 9. Caldwell (3-2) 3.2, 10. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-2) 2.4535, 11. Hannibal River (2-3) 2.45, 12. Willow Wood Symmes Valley (2-3) 1.8082

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (4-1) 8.35, 2. Minster (4-1) 6.85, 3. Convoy Crestview (4-1) 6.25, 4. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (5-0) 5.4708, 5. New Bremen (3-2) 5.15, 6. Ansonia (3-2) 4.75, 7. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (3-2) 3.85, 8. North Lewisburg Triad (4-1) 3.6081, 9. Sidney Lehman Cath. (3-2) 3.6, 10. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-2) 3.3, 11. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-2) 3.15, 12. Dola Hardin Northern (2-3) 2.6