Cancer Association of Darke County announces the 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament results

GREENVILLE – Results are in from the 37th annual Annie Oakley Golf Tournament held July 23 at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

A total of 96 golfers teed off in the annual event.

The winner in the Low Gross Division was Team No. 12B, the Joe Sowers Team of Tom Young, Scott Bowman, Joe Sowers and Shaun Duplessis.

The Low Net Score Division winner was Team No. 8, the Brethren Retirement Community team of Todd Reish, Tom Bernhard, Bob Bitner and Ray Laughlin.

The annual tournament banquet was held at Turtle Creek Golf Course where golfers and their guests were served a meal with special prizes awarded. The emcee of the event was Jim Buchy with special speaker and cancer survivor Jan Teaford.

The proceeds from the tournament, $15,000, was presented to the local and independent Cancer Association of Darke County. The association provides benefits to cancer patients in Darke County who are battling cancer.