Prep Roundup: Versailles’ VanSkyock advances to D-II district

MIAMISBURG – Connor VanSkyock shot an 81 on Wednesday at the Division II boys golf sectional at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg.

The score earned him the top individual qualifying spot for next week’s district championships to be held at Glenview Golf Course in Sharonville.

“Connor didn’t have his best round,” VHS coach Shaun VanSkyock said. “But he didn’t shoot himself in the foot either. He played well enough to move on.”

Due to the potential for more rain moving in, the sectional was played with a shot gun start rather than tee times. VanSkyock started on hole No. 15 at Pipestone and went par-par-par-bogey on his first four holes. He bogeyed hole No/ 1 then doubled hole No. 2 before settling down some, Coach VanSkyock said.

“He had started to lose some strokes right there, but then he righted the ship some,” Coach VanSkyock said. “He finally made a birdie on the third to last hole and that boosted his spirits for the last few holes. He finished strong which is what you like to see at tournament time.”

The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the district meet. Versailles finished fifth as a team with a score of 358. Alter (305), Oakwood (318), Brookville (332) and Fenwick (346) were the four teams to advance. After VanSkyock, the other three individuals to qualify for districts were A.J. Keeton (82) of Carlisle and Andrew Detmer (84) and Andrew Bidwell (84) of Chaminade Julienne, who won the final two spots in a four-person playoff.

GIRLS GOLF

Garland advances to GWOC conference finals

Greenville senior Jada Garland was one of 16 individuals not on the top four teams to qualify for the Greater Western Ohio Conference conference championships after shooting a 99 on Wednesday in the GWOC division championships at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum.

As a team, Greenville shot 465 and finished in ninth place. The top four teams were Centerville (306), Lebanon (357), Springboro (366) and Beavercreek (401).

Also competing for the Lady Wave were Lainey Oswalt (118), Makenzi Glancy (118), Jessica Mortensen (130), Madelyn Breig (138) and Trinity Reis (139).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Greenville 3, Fairborn 0

Greenville sent the Skyhawks crashing to the ground with its ninth consecutive win of the season on Tuesday.

The Lady Wave won by scores of 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 and were led by Josi Worden with 7 kills and 3 aces, Abbie Yoder with 6 kills, 2 aces and 2 blocks and Shelby Herman with 3 aces and 19 digs.

Also contributing for Greenville in the victory were Emma Klosterman (6 kills), Brooke Stachler (2 aces, 16 assists), Madilyn Francis (4 kills, 1 ace, 2 blocks) and Libby McKinney (6 assists, 3 digs).

Greenville’s overall record is now 10-5.

Bethel 3, Bradford 0

The Bees buzzed right through host Bradford by winning three straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23, on Tuesday.

Ally Wackler and Emma Canan were the Railroaders leading scorers with 7 points each. Wackler had 3 aces and 3 kills and Canan had 8 digs for the night. Bianca Keener added 5 points with 1 ace. She also had 15 kills, 3 blocks and 3 digs on the night.

Bradford will host Ansonia on Thursday in a Volley for the Cure match to help out an Ansonia family that is battling cancer.

Minster 3, Mississinawa Valley 1

Minster needed four sets to get past Mississinawa Valley on Monday. The Wildcats topped the Blackhawks 25-15, 25-21, 21-25, 25-13 for the non-conference win.

Coach Billie Hunt said the competition with Minster was tough, but it gets her team ready for tournament play. Sidnie Hunt led the way for Mississinawa with 11 kills, 15 assists and 22 digs. Olivia Murphy also had a strong performance with 8 kills and 14 assists, while Riley Price (2 aces, 15 digs) and Kya Lavy (4 blocks) also contributed in the loss.

Troy Christian 3, Mississinawa Valley 1

Mississinawa Valley got out to a slow start last Saturday morning in a road game at Troy Christian, and could never quite get any points put together losing in four sets, 25-22, 25-11, 22-25, 25-19.

Following an error-plagued second set, the Blackhawks did come back stronger to take a win behind some really tough serving by Sidnie Hunt and Riley Price. Hunt had 3 aces, 8 kills, 6 assists, and 9 digs, while Price had 9 digs and two blocks for the match. Also contributing for Mississinawa were Olivia Murphy (6 kills, 7 assists, 10 digs), Kya Lavy (2 aces, 2 blocks) and Taylor Stachler (2 aces).

Connor VanSkyock hits his tee shot on the 17th hole Wednesday during the Division II boys sectional tournament at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg. VanSkyock shot an 81 to advance as an individual to next week’s district championship. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Connor-VanSkyock-2.jpg Connor VanSkyock hits his tee shot on the 17th hole Wednesday during the Division II boys sectional tournament at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg. VanSkyock shot an 81 to advance as an individual to next week’s district championship. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate Connor VanSkyock hits his tee shot on the 18th hole Wednesday during the Division II boys sectional tournament at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg. VanSkyock shot an 81 to advance as an individual to next week’s district championship. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Connor-VanSkyock-3.jpg Connor VanSkyock hits his tee shot on the 18th hole Wednesday during the Division II boys sectional tournament at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg. VanSkyock shot an 81 to advance as an individual to next week’s district championship. Skip Weaver | The Daily Advocate

By Skip Weaver sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com

