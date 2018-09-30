Rockets score early in defeating Versailles, 41-21

ANNA – The Anna Rockets jumped out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter and used it to take down the Tigers 41-21 Friday night.

The Versailles offense moved the ball all night, but could not match the Rockets scoring early. The Tigers put up 438 yards of offense.

“Turnovers are killing us right now,” Versailles coach Adam Miller said. “It’s something we got to get fixed.”

The Tigers had five turnovers on the night. The Rockets had 488 yards of offense.

Anna took the opening kickoff at their 33-yard line and moved down the field. The Rockets scored on a 2yard run to take a 7-0 lead early. The Tigers tried to respond with a drive of their own but gave the ball up on an interception at the 4-yard line. The Rockets capitalized on the turnover making the score 14-0 in the first quarter.

The Tigers started at their 30-yard line. The drive would stall on the Anna 28 with a turnover on downs. Anna showed their quick strike ability with a run on first down of 72 yards to make it 21-0 Rockets.

The Tigers would get on the board with their next possession. The drive started on the Tiger 28, and ended with a 17-yard touchdown pass to Andrew DeMange to make it 21-7 with 5:13 left in the first half.

Anna would score with 54 seconds left in the half to take a 28-7 lead. The Tigers did not throw in the towel though and scored on a 2-yard run by Ryan Martin with no time left in the half. The Tigers were within striking distance as they would receive the second half kickoff.

The 14-point deficit would be as close as Versailles would get, however, as Anna scored on a 58-yard run to make it 35-14 with 8:15 left in the third quarter. The Tigers answered with a 4-yard run by Jake Poling. The drive took 56 seconds. The score was set up by a 66-yard pass to DeMange. Anna closed the door on the Tigers scoring with 7:57 left in the game to take a 41-21 lead.

The Tigers travel to Marion Local next Friday to take on the Flyers, who are 6-0 on the season.

Jake Poling (6) is lifted high in the air by Evan Hiestand (85) as the two celebrate a Versailles touchdown Friday night against Midwest Athletic Conference host Anna. The Rockets won the game, 41-21. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Jake-Poling-Evan-Hiestand.jpg Jake Poling (6) is lifted high in the air by Evan Hiestand (85) as the two celebrate a Versailles touchdown Friday night against Midwest Athletic Conference host Anna. The Rockets won the game, 41-21. Photos by Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate Jake Poling (6) gets wrapped up by Anna’s defense on this play Friday night in a Midwest Athletic Conference battle. The Rockets won the game, 41-21. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Jake-Poling-1-3.jpg Jake Poling (6) gets wrapped up by Anna’s defense on this play Friday night in a Midwest Athletic Conference battle. The Rockets won the game, 41-21. Photos by Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate Versailles’ Nathan Wagner (25) tries to tackle this Anna receiver on Friday night in a Midwest Athletic Conference battle. The Rockets won the game, 41-21. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Nathan-Wagner-1-1.jpg Versailles’ Nathan Wagner (25) tries to tackle this Anna receiver on Friday night in a Midwest Athletic Conference battle. The Rockets won the game, 41-21. Photos by Chuck Runner | For The Daily Advocate