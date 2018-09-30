F-M scores first, but falls to Miami East 9-2

PITSBURG – The Franklin-Monroe boys ran into a faster, stronger, and more athletic soccer team as Miami East won a 9-2 game on senior night.

The game started out promising when sophomore Brydon Diceanu netted the first goal of the game just minutes in to take a 1-0 lead.

Miami East though ran off the next 8 goals including 3 more in the first period to take a 4-1 halftime lead and then 4 more in the second period to lead 8-1.

Ky Cool would receive a free kick at the 17 minute mark and beat the keeper to make the score 8-2, but Miami East would add one more goal to win the league game 9-2.

After the game coach Danny Diceanu took the time to talk about his three seniors Luc Booher, Mason Gordon and Ethan Coppess.

“Luc Booher has done a real nice job of developing into a good defensive player and has done everything to the best of his ability especially with a limited background in soccer. He was a late developer but has a heart of gold and a strong will to compete and I’ve enjoyed watching his progress,” Diceanu said.

“Mason Gordon is a kid that I had in some club soccer and has been around this program for all four years and started to come into his own as a defensive player and become an important part of our defense especially this year as one of the main guys. He along with Booher have been the defensive anchors on this team,” Diceanu stated

“Ethan Coppess is a passionate player with a lot of heart and love for the game. He has good skill comes from a good soccer family and has been training for a long time and brings a lot of good things to this team. It’s just unfortunate we don’t have the quality that we’ve had in the past that would allow him to shine along with it. He has a lot of drive and wants to make guys around him better and those are admirable qualities,” Diceanu said.

Franklin-Monroe remains winless on the year but has three more regular season games.

Franklin-Monroe senior Ethan Coppess kicks one out of the goal during a match with Miami East on Thursday. Miami East won the match, 9-2. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Ethan-Coppess-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe senior Ethan Coppess kicks one out of the goal during a match with Miami East on Thursday. Miami East won the match, 9-2. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe senior Luke Booher (14) battles for control of the ball with a Miami East player during their match on Thursday. Miami East won the match, 9-2. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Luke-Booher-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe senior Luke Booher (14) battles for control of the ball with a Miami East player during their match on Thursday. Miami East won the match, 9-2. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Franklin-Monroe senior Mason Gordon battles for control of the ball with a Miami East player during their match on Thursday. Miami East won the match, 9-2. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/09/web1_Mason-Gordon-1.jpg Franklin-Monroe senior Mason Gordon battles for control of the ball with a Miami East player during their match on Thursday. Miami East won the match, 9-2. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate