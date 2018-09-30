Lady Jets shut out by Miami East on Senior Night

PITSBURG – The Franklin-Monroe girls were shut out 5-0 against Miami East in soccer action Thursday night.

Miami East scored 3 goals in the first half and 2 in the second while shutting out the home team.

Just before the game the Jets honored their senior girls and after the game coach Danny Diceanu reflected on his senior players who include are Anna Flora, Kirsten Zink, Lilee Fisher, Peyton Archer and Shelby Bowser.

“Kirsten Zink, she started playing soccer very late and when she came out her freshman year she didn’t have much skill and has really developed well over the last couple of years soccer wise. She became a good leader on the team, vocal and tries to do the right things. She is encouraging and tries to push the other girls and works pretty hard,” Diceanu said.

“Peyton Archer was on the volleyball team and came out last year and really was a savior to give us a helping hand due to the lack of numbers. Peyton is more a dancer/cheerleader and I tease her about that, I’m not sure she had much athleticism and no experience, but she really took to soccer and fell in love with it, wanted to get better and worked hard, progressing well over the last two years. She worked on her speed and endurance and her skill to trap and pass the ball and made some strides doing everything I asked. She is a good teammate and I’ve enjoyed having her on the team,” Diceanu commented.

“Lilee Fisher has been hampered by injuries throughout her high school career. When she is available to play she is a really good player. She is a tenacious player sometimes with a bit of a chip on her shoulder which is OK when you can control it, and she does. If she could stay healthy she would be a consistent contributor to the team, but unfortunately, we have her on a limited basis as her legs allow her to play and practice,” Diceanu stated.

“Anna Flora is a left back who has also played midfield and forward for our team. She has done a lot of things for the team and had some good games, especially defensively. She is one of our strongest defenders, I honestly can say no matter where I would put her she would do well.” Diceanu praised.

“Shelby Bowser played her freshman and sophomore year and then came back out her senior year. She has good technical ability and pace, works the ball, fights for the ball and has a lot of heart. She’s got quiet leadership ability, not a vocal person, but leads by example and has been a positive influence on this team,” Diceanu expressed.

“We are going to miss all the seniors on this team. Kids just don’t come in here as easily as they do in other programs where you lose a quality player and you get more quality players in return. They are going to be hard to replace, because we just don’t have the numbers, there just aren’t that many soccer players coming out.” Diceanu concluded.

Franklin-Monroe girls are now 1-10 on the year and have four more regular season games left and will travel to take on Greenville Monday night at 5:30 p.m.

