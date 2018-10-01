Ansonia seniors recognized prior to football game

ANSONIA – It was a busy night in Ansonia who earned a 56-36 win over Mississinawa on senior night. Ansonia honored 13 fall athletes before the game.

Seniors and their parents are as follows:

Chloe Brianne Noble escorted by Amy & Mark Noble is a 3-year member of the marching band and is also involved in choir, drama and track. She plans to pursue a career as a cardio thoracic surgeon.

Kiley Grillot escorted by Ashley and Kenny Grillot is a 2-year letter winder for the football cheer squad and earned the most improved award as a junior. She plans to pursue a major in engineering with a minor in business.

Jacob Levi Vietor escorted by Dana Kimmel and Larry Vietor he is a 3-year letter winner as the Tiger mascot in both football and basketball. He hoped to attend a religion college to become a pastor.

Garrett John Robert Kaiser escorted by Candis Kaiser and is a 2-year letter winner on the boy’s cross country team and a 4-year member of the track team. He is undecided on his future plans.

Logan David Warner escorted by Chris and Jennifer Warner is a 2-year letter winner for boy’s cross country and a 2-year letter winner in football earning 1st team all CCC and honorable mention in the southwest district. He has lettered in track. He plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

Devyn Charles Sink escorted by Star and Mark Sink is a 3-year letter winner in football and also lettered in track and basketball. He plans to enter the work force upon graduation.

Matthew Shook escorted by Cindy and Darrin Shook and is a 3-year letter winner in football and lettered in track and basketball. He plans to attend college and pursue a degree in criminal justice.

Payton Kyle Setser escorted by Rhonda and Cliff Setser is a 4-year letter winner in football and also a member of the basketball and track teams. He plans to attend college in the fall to pursue a degree in architecture.

Jedd Rismiller escorted by Janell and Jeff Rismiller is a 2-year letter winner in football and a member of the bowling and track teams. He plans to Wright State and join the ROTC program.

Hunter Muir escorted by Melissa and Dave Muir is a 4-year letter winner in football and 1st team all CCC, 1st team southwest district and 3rd team all-state as a junior and honorable mention as a sophomore. He is also a member of the basketball team and plans to major in mechanical engineering and play football in college.

Ross Shook escorted by Anita and Jeff Shook is a 4-year letter winner in football and was the offensive line MVP as a freshman, and names special mention all CCC. He is a member of the track team and plans to attend a trade school upon graduation.

Andrew Rowland escorted by Andrea and Scott Rowland is a 4-year letter winner in football and was 1st team all CCC and honorable mention southwest district as a sophomore and junior. He is also a member of the basketball team and plans to pursue a degree after graduation.

Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate