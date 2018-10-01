Prep Roundup: Delk, Arcanum boys win Blazer Invitational

NEW PARIS – Tanner Delk and the Arcanum boys team captured titles on Saturday and the National Trail Blazer Invitational cross country meet.

Delk was the individual race champion with a winning time of 16 minutes, 3.7 seconds, while the boys team had four runners place in the top 15 to finish as race champions with a score of 42. Landon Kreusch came in fifth place (17:36.0), Logan Todd (18:09.6) placed 10th overall and Ethan Moores (18:21.7) finished in 13th place overall. Others for the Trojans were Griffin Cates (18:47.2) in 18th place, Tyler Pfahler (19:53.6) in 29th place and Luke Brinksneader (20:13.1) in 33rd place.

Ansonia was the fifth-place team with a score of 131. The Tigers were led by Logan Warner (18:22) and he was followed by Chad Millikin in a personal best time of 19:28. Garrett Kaiser was next for Ansonia in 20:13 followed by Trenten Case, who also had a PR time of 20:34. Kyle Thornhill (20:35), Michael Hall (20:52) and Andrew Thornhill (21:21) also competed for Ansonia.

Mississinawa Valley scored 195 points and placed seventh in the team standings. The Blackhawks were led by Dalton Marker (20:24.1) in 35th place. He was followed by Jacob Dircksen (20:51.0) in 41st place, Michael Rammel (21:29.1) in 48th place, Jacob Dirmeyer (23:09.1) in 60th place, Roman Dircksen (23:48.4) in 62nd place, Shawn Wogoman (24:52.5) in 67th place and Cody Buffenbarger (25:29.4) in 68th place.

Tri-Village had individual four runners compete at the event. Harley Ketring was the lead runner for the Patriots with a time of 18:27.3, good enough for 15th place overall. Also for TV, Ryan Stephan (25:42.1) finished in 69th place, Cameron Armstrong (26:26.2) placed 70th and Kamron Stucky (29:02.2) came in 73rd place.

For the girls race at National Trail, Ansonia was the highest-placing local team in third place with a score of 70. Arcanum was fourth with 100 points.

Olivia Wright led the Lady Tigers with a time of 22:53.1, which put her in ninth place overall. She was followed by Cierra Rosinski (22;56.9) in 11th place, Lydia Snyder (23:08.2) in 14th place, Emily Wright (23:19.1) in 17th place, Mariah Troutwine (23:38.5) in 19th place, Kierra Reichert (24:23.7) in 24th place, Deanna Moody (29:27.5) in 53rd place and Kristine Shaner (a personal best 31:40.2) in 59th place.

Arcanum was led by Lydia Shannon, who had a top-5 finish in fifth place with a time of 22:02.9. She was followed by Elora Sudduth (23:24.8) in 18th place, Aidan O’Brien (23:49.4) in 20th place, Chloe Eberhard (24:31.3) in 27th place, Regan Weaver (25:12.3) in 30th place, Melanie Kutter (26;56.2) in 39th place and Mekenna Gunckel (32:24.2) in 61st place.

Mississinawa Valley had four runners compete and Tri-Village had three on Saturday. The Blackhawks were led by Noemi Arrona (26:34.1) in 37th place followed by Maria Ojeda (29:40.2) in 55th place, Gabby Rammel (30:20.4) in 57th place and Madison Hayes (35:12.2) in 62nd place.

For Tri-Village, Lissa Siler (25:38.3) placed 33rd overall, while Samantha Combs (27:46.7) came in 45th and Emma Printz (30:29.9) finished in 58th place.

Versailles girls second at Best in the West

The Versailles girls placed four runners in the top 20 to help lead them to a score of 72 and a runner-up finish out of 14 teams on Saturday at the Best in the West meet in Botkins.

Liz Watren, Madelyn Holzapfel, Maria Mangen and Lauren Menke each finished among the top 20 runners in the race. Watren crossed the finish line in eighth place with a time of 21:12.5, while Holzapfel (21;20.1) came in ninth place. Mangen (21:34.3) was 13th overall and Menke (22:04.1) was 20th. Also for the Tigers, Emma Peters (22:31.8) finished in 29th place, Renea Schmitmeyer (22:41.1) came in 34th place and Kennedy McEldowney (22:47.9) was 37th overall.

Versailles boys sixth at Best in the West

Versailles finished sixth as a team out of 18 teams in the Best in the West Meet on Saturday in Botkins.

Don Juan led the Tigers in 16th place with a time of 17:37.4, while Stuart Baltes (18:09.4) came in 25th place, Noah Barga (18:55.4) was 44th and Brooks Blakeley (18:56.9) finished in 45th place. Also for the Tigers, Alex Brewer (19:08.1) was in 50th place followed by Jarrett Petitjean (19:20.9) in 58th place and Matt Cromwell (19:24.1) in 62nd place.

BOYS SOCCER

West Liberty-Salem 8, Franklin-Monroe 1

Franklin-Monroe freshman Ky Cool scored a goal on an assist from Brydon Diceanu in the Jets 8-1 loss to West Liberty-Salem on Saturday.

Ethan Coppess played well in goal for F-M, which returns to action on Thursday at Bethel.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Mississinawa Valley 3, Newton 0

Mississinawa Valley played with determination to overcome some mistakes and take a three set win over Ansonia last week by scores of 25-21, 26-24, 25-15.

The first set was a back-and-forth game with errors and earned points for both teams. In the second set, Newton got out to a good lead and had MV trying to catch up most of the way. The Ladyhawks wouldn’t let it get away, as they fought hard to get the win at 26-24. MV kept its momentum and started playing its game in the third set giving Newton a quick lead, but then turning it around and never looking back top win the match.

Leading the way for Mississinawa Valley were Sidnie Hunt (3 aces, 19 kills, and 10 assists), Olivia Murphy (19 assists), Lindsay Johns (4 blocks), Kya Lavy (6 kills and 3 blocks), Riley Price (2 aces and 18 digs) and Taylor Stachler (13 digs).

The win improves MV to 9-10 overall and 6-4 in the Cross County Conference.

Bradford 3, Ansonia 2

Bradford and Ansonia went five sets to determine a winner, which was the home team Railroaders by scores of 25-20, 15-25, 15-25, 25-20 and 15-13.

It was the first Cross County Conference win for Bradford, which was led by Emma Canan with 21 points, with 3 being aces, and 10 digs. Bianca Keener lead the front row with 25 kills, beating the school single-match record of 16. She also had 5 points, 6 solo blocks, and 6 digs. Cassi Mead had 6 points, 15 digs, and 11 setting assists. Macie Reck helped with 5 points and 30 digs.