Wednesday, Oct. 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Piqua at Greenville, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Connor VanSkyock (Versailles) at Division II District Tournament, 9 a.m. (At Glenview Golf Course)

GIRLS GOLF

Greenville at Division I Sectional Tournament, 9 a.m. (At Yankee Trace Golf Course)

Versailles at Division II District Tournament, 9 a.m. (At Pipestone Golf Course)

GIRLS TENNIS

Greenville at Division I Sectional Tournament, 9 a.m. (At Troy)

CROSS COUNTRY

Greenville at Tippecanoe Invitational, 5 p.m. (At Kyle Park)