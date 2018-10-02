Arcanum volleyball sweeps Dixie Greyhounds

ARCANUM – Arcanum swept the visiting Dixie Greyhounds in girls volleyball action Monday night in three sets, 25-22, 25-14 and 25-20.

Despite winning in straight sets at times the Trojans looked a little sluggish and not totally on top of their game.

“We weren’t on top of our game tonight we were slow. I hope this is just a case of the Monday blues because we still have four league games left and one tomorrow against Ansonia,” Arcanum volleyball coach Macey O’Dell said.

“We can’t win the Cross County Conference, but we can secure second place outright. We have three league games in a row next week Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with Tri-Village, National Trail and Newton, so we have some work left to do in order to achieve that,” O’Dell stated.

“We’ve had a great season thus far and played tough at times going five sets with Franklin-Monroe that we won, and five sets with Miami East we lost. Our goal is to finish out the regular season strong and take care of business in the conference and prepare to make a good post-season run,” O’Dell added.

Arcanum has a good mix of players across all grade levels with three seniors, four juniors, two sophomores and a freshman along with two sophomores sitting up.

The Trojans were strong up front with Dixie and at times showed an aggressive powerful offensive game with juniors Audrey Heiser and Camille Pohl leading the way along with freshman Taylor Gray as well.

Statistical game leaders for Arcanum were Sadie Sink (16 serve points, 5 aces, 15 assists, 6 digs), Eva Siculan (12 serve points, 7 digs), Camille Pohl (10 serve points, 5 kills, 5 digs), Taylor Gray (8 serve points, 8 assists, 6 kills), Audrey Heiser (12 kills and 8 serve points) and Macey Hartman (11 digs).

“The tournament draw is this Sunday and we have high expectations for this team,” O’Dell commented. “I told our girls it’s my dream that we get out of sectionals this year. With the team we have, the team I know I have we can play with anyone, we’re very strong offensively and if we can pull this team together and avoid moments like tonight we can make a good run.”

Arcanum has a 15-3 overall record and 7-1 in the conference.

Arcanum's Audrey Heiser (6) goes up for a block during a match with New Lebanon Dixie on Monday. The Trojans swept the Greyhounds in three sets. Photos by Dale Barger | For The Daily Advocate Arcanum's Camille Pohl (9) smashes the ball back across the net during a match with New Lebanon Dixie on Monday. Arcanum's Macey Hartman (8) keeps the ball in play for her team during a match with New Lebanon Dixie on Monday. Arcanum's Sadie Sink (21) serves the ball during a match with New Lebanon Dixie on Monday. Arcanum's Taylor Gray (13) sets the ball up for a teammate during a match with New Lebanon Dixie on Monday.