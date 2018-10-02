Ansonia jumps up in Region 28 rankings

Ansonia jumped up to fourth in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s weekly computer rankings after a 56-36 win over Mississinawa Valley last Friday.

Mississinawa Valley remains in the top 12 at No. 11, but only the top 8 make the postseason.

The weekly computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 28, when 224 schools (top 8 in each region) will officially qualify for the playoffs.

The complete report showing all teams in every region is posted at:https://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2018/Week6Ratings.pdf

The top 12 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top eight teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

Of the 718 OHSAA member schools playing varsity football this fall, the largest 72 schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 108 schools in each division).

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 2, 2018 (Entering Week 7)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 28 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Canton McKinley (6-0) 15.6667, 2. Mentor (6-0) 15.517, 3. Solon (6-0) 13.2, 4. Euclid (5-1) 12.4722, 5. Cle. St. Ignatius (3-2) 11.4966, 6. Austintown-Fitch (4-2) 11.2222, 7. Lakewood St. Edward (3-2) 10.7778, 8. Massillon Jackson (4-2) 9.6333, 9. Shaker Hts. (5-1) 8.3667, 10. Cleveland Heights (4-2) 8.1833, 11. Medina (2-4) 7.5333, 12. Strongsville (3-3) 7.2833

Region 2 – 1. Reynoldsburg (6-0) 18.1667, 2. Dublin Coffman (6-0) 16.1333, 3. Delaware Hayes (5-1) 9.5, 4. Gahanna Lincoln (3-3) 8.7167, 5. Powell Olentangy Liberty (3-3) 8.55, 6. Westerville Central (3-3) 8.5, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (4-2) 8.3333, 8. Tol. Whitmer (4-2) 8.0119, 9. Upper Arlington (3-3) 6.8667, 10. Findlay (3-3) 6.5333, 11. Marysville (3-3) 6.1667, 12. Worthington Thomas Worthington (2-4) 5.55

Region 3 – 1. Pickerington Central (6-0) 17.2298, 2. Kettering Fairmont (5-1) 16.6, 3. Springfield (6-0) 16.3833, 4. Hilliard Davidson (5-1) 14.8667, 5. Clayton Northmont (5-1) 14.1837, 6. Hilliard Bradley (5-1) 13.9333, 7. Miamisburg (5-1) 12.2222, 8. Pickerington North (4-2) 11.7333, 9. Huber Hts. Wayne (3-2) 9.1556, 10. Hilliard Darby (4-2) 9.0333, 11. Lancaster (3-3) 5.75, 12. Grove City Central Crossing (3-3) 5.2333

Region 4 – 1. Cin. Colerain (6-0) 13.5667, 2. Mason (5-1) 12.9167, 3. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (5-1) 11.2096, 4. Cin. Elder (4-2) 11.177, 5. Fairfield (5-1) 9.9667, 6. Milford (5-1) 9.3167, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-2) 8.3333, 8. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-2) 7.9333, 9. Cin. Oak Hills (3-3) 7.7, 10. Cin. Western Hills (4-2) 7.5333, 11. Lebanon (3-3) 6.2667, 12. Cincinnati West Clermont (3-3) 4.2667

Division II

Region 5 – 1. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-0) 14.0153, 2. Maple Hts. (6-0) 12.1167, 3. Garfield Hts. (6-0) 11.6, 4. Boardman (4-2) 10.1167, 5. Macedonia Nordonia (5-1) 9.6167, 6. Painesville Riverside (5-1) 9.5333, 7. Warren G. Harding (4-2) 7.45, 8. Twinsburg (4-2) 7.0, 9. Akron Ellet (5-1) 6.0167, 10. Lyndhurst Brush (3-3) 5.7955, 11. Kent Roosevelt (2-4) 5.2167, 12. Madison (2-4) 3.9167

Region 6 – 1. Tol. Central Cath. (6-0) 15.3021, 2. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-0) 14.1167, 3. Avon Lake (6-0) 11.9833, 4. Avon (5-1) 11.8833, 5. Holland Springfield (5-1) 11.0667, 6. Amherst Steele (5-1) 10.3167, 7. Tol. St. John’s (4-2) 9.3667, 8. Parma Hts. Valley Forge (4-2) 9.2167, 9. Olmsted Falls (5-1) 9.15, 10. Tol. St. Francis de Sales (3-3) 7.2833, 11. Tol. Waite (4-2) 6.5, 12. Fremont Ross (3-3) 5.3561

Region 7 – 1. Massillon Washington (6-0) 15.6111, 2. Barberton (6-0) 14.9, 3. Wadsworth (6-0) 14.2167, 4. Dresden Tri-Valley (6-0) 12.0833, 5. Whitehall-Yearling (5-1) 11.7833, 6. Dover (4-2) 11.65, 7. Canal Winchester (5-1) 11.4, 8. Ashland (5-1) 10.7667, tie-9. North Canton Hoover (4-2) 10.35, tie-9. Medina Highland (5-1) 10.35, 11. Wooster (4-2) 10.25, 12. Cols. Northland (4-2) 9.8833

Region 8 – 1. Kings Mills Kings (5-1) 15.1167, 2. Cin. Winton Woods (5-1) 12.7833, tie-3. Chillicothe (5-1) 12.4667, tie-3. Morrow Little Miami (6-0) 12.4667, 5. Troy (5-1) 11.8167, 6. Cin. La Salle (4-2) 11.7828, tie-7. Dublin Scioto (4-2) 10.6667, tie-7. Trenton Edgewood (5-1) 10.6667, 9. Cin. Turpin (4-2) 8.45, 10. New Carlisle Tecumseh (4-2) 8.25, 11. Cin. Anderson (4-2) 8.05, 12. Harrison (3-3) 7.8333

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (6-0) 15.1833, 2. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-0) 12.8, 3. Akron East (5-1) 12.6667, 4. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-0) 11.8078, 5. Alliance Marlington (5-1) 11.7363, 6. Medina Buckeye (5-1) 11.3, 7. Ravenna (5-1) 11.0, 8. Aurora (4-2) 10.95, 9. Richfield Revere (4-2) 9.2667, 10. Beloit West Branch (5-1) 8.8308, 11. Millersburg West Holmes (5-1) 8.6667, 12. Tallmadge (3-3) 8.3667

Region 10 – 1. Tiffin Columbian (5-1) 13.3, 2. Bay Village Bay (6-0) 13.1667, 3. Sandusky (5-1) 11.5333, 4. Norwalk (5-1) 10.8662, 5. Defiance (4-2) 8.55, 6. Clyde (4-2) 7.8833, 7. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-2) 7.1667, 8. Cle. Glenville (4-2) 6.5253, 9. Rocky River (4-2) 6.2167, 10. Bowling Green (2-4) 5.7, 11. Tol. Scott (5-1) 5.6288, 12. Mansfield Senior (2-4) 4.3167

Region 11 – 1. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-1) 14.1333, 2. Bellbrook (6-0) 13.7167, 3. Granville (5-1) 12.9667, 4. Thornville Sheridan (6-0) 11.8167, 5. Cols. Bishop Hartley (4-2) 10.9667, 6. Jackson (4-2) 10.0, 7. Hillsboro (5-1) 9.6833, 8. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (4-2) 9.25, 9. The Plains Athens (5-1) 8.9949, 10. New Richmond (5-1) 8.8, 11. Zanesville (4-2) 8.4833, 12. Cols. South (5-1) 7.5167

Region 12 – 1. Day. Chaminade Julienne (6-0) 15.4, 2. Trotwood-Madison (4-2) 11.2333, 3. Vandalia Butler (4-2) 10.7833, 4. Wapakoneta (5-1) 10.3167, 5. Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-1) 10.25, 6. Hamilton Badin (4-2) 9.6667, 7. Middletown Bishop Fenwick (4-2) 9.0333, 8. Cin. Mount Healthy (3-3) 8.0833, 9. Hamilton Ross (3-3) 7.2167, 10. Piqua (4-2) 6.823, 11. Celina (4-2) 6.0, 12. Day. Carroll (4-2) 5.5667

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Perry (5-1) 12.8, 2. Steubenville (5-1) 12.6979, 3. Hubbard (6-0) 11.85, 4. Poland Seminary (5-1) 9.2, 5. Struthers (4-2) 8.1995, 6. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 8.0167, 7. East Liverpool (3-3) 6.5333, 8. Carrollton (3-3) 6.1333, 9. Salem (3-3) 6.05, 10. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-3) 5.7602, 11. Girard (5-1) 5.45, 12. Wintersville Indian Creek (4-2) 5.303

Region 14 – 1. St. Marys Memorial (6-0) 13.5, 2. Bellville Clear Fork (6-0) 12.2167, 3. Huron (5-1) 11.1333, 4. Kenton (3-3) 9.45, 5. Van Wert (4-2) 9.1333, 6. Bryan (5-1) 8.8157, 7. Pepper Pike Orange (5-1) 8.65, 8. Sparta Highland (5-1) 7.9833, 9. Galion (4-2) 7.4667, 10. Napoleon (4-2) 7.05, 11. Milan Edison (3-2) 6.7111, 12. Lorain Clearview (5-1) 6.4

Region 15 – 1. St. Clairsville (6-0) 13.4333, 2. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (5-1) 10.35, 3. Gallipolis Gallia Acad. (5-1) 8.7667, 4. Chillicothe Unioto (4-2) 7.9646, 5. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-1) 7.8535, 6. Proctorville Fairland (3-3) 7.5333, 7. New Lexington (4-2) 5.1167, 8. Newark Licking Valley (4-2) 5.0859, 9. Chillicothe Zane Trace (3-3) 4.95, 10. New Concord John Glenn (3-3) 4.45, 11. Warsaw River View (4-2) 4.3833, 12. Duncan Falls Philo (3-3) 4.25

Region 16 – 1. Cin. Wyoming (6-0) 13.716, 2. Cin. Indian Hill (5-1) 12.5667, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-1) 11.5833, 4. Waverly (6-0) 11.1333, 5. London (6-0) 9.55, 6. Batavia (5-1) 8.5167, 7. Cin. Aiken (4-2) 7.3333, 8. Cin. Taft (4-1) 7.3, 9. Springfield Shawnee (4-2) 6.7, 10. Springfield Northwestern (4-2) 5.9833, 11. Plain City Jonathan Alder (4-2) 5.6167, 12. Germantown Valley View (3-3) 5.5667

Division V

Region 17 – 1. Leavittsburg LaBrae (6-0) 10.1833, 2. Akron Manchester (5-1) 10.05, 3. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-0) 9.8759, 4. Orrville (5-1) 9.55, 5. Wickliffe (6-0) 8.8258, 6. Columbiana Crestview (3-2) 6.8556, 7. Canfield South Range (4-2) 6.8207, 8. Orwell Grand Valley (5-1) 6.6, 9. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-1) 6.5, 10. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.1167, 11. Beachwood (4-2) 6.0667, 12. Warrensville Hts. (3-3) 5.4833

Region 18 – 1. Genoa Area (6-0) 11.7667, 2. Marion Pleasant (6-0) 10.9, 3. Liberty Center (6-0) 10.5934, 4. Anna (4-2) 8.6, 5. Casstown Miami East (4-2) 8.5167, 6. Richwood North Union (4-2) 7.2955, 7. Millbury Lake (4-2) 6.8, 8. Archbold (4-2) 6.7167, 9. Brookville (5-1) 6.65, 10. Oak Harbor (5-1) 6.3056, 11. West Milton Milton-Union (3-3) 6.1167, 12. Elyria Cath. (4-2) 5.8

Region 19 – 1. Johnstown-Monroe (5-1) 11.2172, 2. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-0) 10.15, 3. Bellaire (6-0) 9.7167, 4. Amanda-Clearcreek (6-0) 8.4697, 5. Martins Ferry (5-1) 7.9833, 6. Ironton (4-2) 7.2667, 7. Oak Hill (4-2) 5.8167, 8. Chesapeake (3-3) 5.8, 9. Byesville Meadowbrook (3-3) 5.05, 10. Richmond Edison (3-3) 4.2, 11. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (3-3) 3.7833, 12. Cols. Bishop Ready (2-4) 3.65

Region 20 – 1. Wheelersburg (5-1) 11.7333, 2. Portsmouth West (5-1) 10.2167, 3. Middletown Madison (6-0) 10.0167, 4. Jamestown Greeneview (5-1) 8.05, 5. Minford (5-1) 7.8833, 6. Cin. Madeira (4-2) 7.0, 7. Batavia Clermont Northeastern (4-2) 6.25, 8. Cin. Purcell Marian (4-2) 5.7, 9. Cin. Mariemont (4-2) 5.4394, 10. West Jefferson (4-2) 5.2753, 11. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (4-2) 4.95, 12. Portsmouth (3-3) 3.8667

Division VI

Region 21 – 1. Mogadore (5-1) 12.5833, 2. Kirtland (6-0) 11.25, 3. Salineville Southern (6-0) 10.4667, 4. Creston Norwayne (5-1) 9.3167, 5. Rootstown (6-0) 9.2333, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (4-2) 8.5333, tie-7. Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0) 8.5, tie-7. McDonald (6-0) 8.5, 9. Steubenville Cath. Central (5-1) 8.4667, 10. Berlin Center Western Reserve (6-0) 7.5833, 11. New Middletown Springfield (5-1) 6.9, 12. Independence (4-2) 6.1833

Region 22 – 1. Attica Seneca East (5-1) 8.0, 2. Columbus Grove (4-2) 7.4333, 3. Jeromesville Hillsdale (4-2) 7.3833, 4. Loudonville (4-2) 6.9167, 5. Gibsonburg (5-1) 6.9, 6. Sherwood Fairview (4-2) 6.7833, 7. Northwood (5-1) 6.2667, 8. Carey (4-2) 6.0667, 9. Bucyrus Wynford (4-2) 5.8157, 10. Metamora Evergreen (4-2) 5.4, 11. Haviland Wayne Trace (3-3) 5.05, 12. Castalia Margaretta (3-3) 4.55

Region 23 – 1. Bainbridge Paint Valley (6-0) 10.0833, 2. Galion Northmor (6-0) 8.0333, 3. Chillicothe Southeastern (5-1) 7.9667, 4. Grandview Hts. (5-1) 7.95, 5. Beverly Fort Frye (5-0) 7.9111, 6. Shadyside (5-1) 7.65, 7. Frankfort Adena (4-1) 7.2556, 8. Howard East Knox (6-0) 6.1833, 9. Milford Center Fairbanks (4-2) 6.0833, 10. Chillicothe Huntington (4-2) 5.7, 11. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (4-2) 5.0167, 12. Belpre (4-2) 4.994

Region 24 – 1. Coldwater (6-0) 13.65, 2. Mechanicsburg (6-0) 12.2667, 3. Lima Central Cath. (6-0) 11.6667, 4. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-0) 11.6333, 5. Troy Christian (5-1) 7.8333, 6. Cin. Deer Park (5-1) 7.7333, 7. Tipp City Bethel (4-2) 7.2, 8. Lima Perry (5-1) 7.1833, 9. Spencerville (4-2) 7.0167, 10. Cin. Country Day (6-0) 6.5993, 11. Lewisburg Tri-County North (4-2) 6.3, 12. Fort Recovery (3-3) 5.7333

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Ashland Mapleton (5-1) 8.5333, 2. Youngstown Valley Christian (5-1) 6.8687, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (4-2) 6.2333, 4. Windham (5-1) 6.2167, 5. Ashtabula St. John School (5-1) 5.65, 6. East Canton (4-2) 5.5833, 7. Leetonia (3-3) 4.3, 8. Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding (3-3) 4.2, 9. Rittman (3-3) 4.0833, 10. Lisbon David Anderson (3-3) 4.0333, 11. Toronto (2-4) 3.35, 12. Wellsville (2-4) 3.0167

Region 26 – 1. Sycamore Mohawk (6-0) 13.2667, 2. McComb (6-0) 11.2833, 3. Edgerton (6-0) 9.8, 4. Tiffin Calvert (5-1) 8.75, 5. Pandora-Gilboa (6-0) 8.0167, 6. Greenwich South Central (5-1) 7.5333, 7. Leipsic (5-1) 7.45, 8. Arlington (5-1) 7.2667, 9. Norwalk St. Paul (5-1) 6.4833, 10. Hamler Patrick Henry (3-3) 5.8667, 11. Antwerp (4-2) 5.6333, 12. Fremont St. Joseph Central Cath. (3-3) 3.9833

Region 27 – 1. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-0) 9.5667, 2. Glouster Trimble (5-1) 7.9833, 3. Lucas (4-2) 7.35, 4. Lancaster Fisher Cath. (4-1) 5.9, 5. Sugar Grove Berne Union (5-1) 5.5773, 6. Franklin Furnace Green (4-1) 4.7647, 7. Waterford (4-2) 4.6293, 8. Racine Southern (5-1) 4.4796, 9. Caldwell (4-2) 3.7833, 10. Hannibal River (2-4) 2.5667, 11. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (3-3) 2.4643, 12. Portsmouth Notre Dame (1-5) 2.0985

Region 28 – 1. Fort Loramie (5-1) 10.8667, 2. Minster (5-1) 8.7167, 3. Convoy Crestview (5-1) 7.9833, 4. Ansonia (4-2) 6.75, 5. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (5-0) 6.607, 6. New Bremen (3-3) 5.1333, 7. Sidney Lehman Cath. (4-2) 4.8167, 8. DeGraff Riverside (3-3) 4.3, 9. North Lewisburg Triad (5-1) 4.2626, 10. Waynesfield Waynesfield-Goshen (3-3) 3.5, 11. Union City Mississinawa Valley (3-3) 3.3, 12. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (3-3) 3.15

Ansonia’s Reece Stammen (7) runs away from a pair of Mississinawa Valley tacklers during the Tigers 56-36 win last Friday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/10/web1_Reece-Stammen-1.jpg Ansonia’s Reece Stammen (7) runs away from a pair of Mississinawa Valley tacklers during the Tigers 56-36 win last Friday. Dale Barger photo | For The Daily Advocate