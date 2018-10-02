Greenville’s boys golf season ends at Division I sectional

SPRINGFIELD – The Greenville boys golf team finished about where they have been all season on Tuesday at the Division I sectional tournament at Reid Park North in Springfield.

Out of 14 teams, the Green Wave finished in seventh place with a score of 377. It wasn’t enough to be among the top four teams – Springfield (333), Tippecanoe (347), Bellbrook (348), Troy (353) – who advanced to next week’s district championship, but coach Brian Stickel was still pleased with his players’ efforts.

“It didn’t work out the way we had hoped,” Stickel said. “But I’m happy with the way all the kids fought on such a tough course, one many of them have never played.

“One of our goals coming into the season was to finish in the middle of the pack in all of our invitationals,” he continued. “Knowing how young we were and how we played at the beginning of the season, that was a goal we set and that’s pretty much what we did. We would like to have done better.”

The top four individuals not on qualifying teams also advanced to districts.Riley Wilcoxon of Bellbrook shot an 80 to earn the top individual qualifying spot. He was joined by Jack Murphy (81) of Wilmington, Ben Spiekermann (83) of Beavercreek and Trey Werntz (85) of Sidney.

Greenville’s top individual was senior Andrew Kiryluk with a 90. Fellow senior Bryan Day carded a 91, Evan Saylor and Alex Kolb each shot 98 and Warren Hartzell finished with a 102.

“We had a few tough holes, but the guys really battled back out there,” Stickel said. “It is a little disappointing. I had hoped we could maybe get into the low 360s, but the scores here are relatively high for all the teams so I can’t be too disappointed.

“Overall, it has been a learning experience for our younger guys,” he continued. “We went through a stretch during the season where I didn’t see us progressing, but here the last few weeks of the season we have been and I am pleased about that. The young guys are willing to do the work, so I know they are going to improve as we go forward.”

Stickel also praised his two seniors – Kiryluk and Day.

“I know they are disappointed today with this being their last high school round of golf,” Stickel said. “But they represented themselves and the school very well. Andrew has played for four years and Bryan for three and they both have always done what was asked of them and they were pretty good leaders.”

Finishing in order after the top four district-qualifying teams were Bellefontaine (357) in fifth place, Beavercreek (358) in sixth place, Greenville (377) in seventh place, Sidney (385) in eighth place, New Carlisle Tecumseh (399) in ninth place, Stebbins (402) in 10th place, Xenia (408) in 11th place, Piqua (435) in 12th place, Wilmington (441) in 13th place and Fairborn (488) in 14th place.

The top 10 individuals were as follows: Lucas Wells (72) of Springfield, Riley Wilcoxon (80) of Bellefontaine, Holden Scribner (80) of Troy, Jack Murphy (81) of Wilmington, Cullen Rogan (83) of Springfield, Nathan Gagnon (83) of Tippecanoe, Matt Salmon (83) of Tippecanoe, Ben Spiekermann (83) of Beavercreek, Gabe Hines (84) of Bellbrook, Trey Werntz (85) of Sidney and Zach Crampton (85) of Bellbrook.

The Daily Advocate sports editor Skip Weaver can be reached at (937) 569-4316 or by email at sweaver@aimmediamidwest.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @skipweaver65.

