Prep Roundup: Arcanum, Ansonia swimmers compete at Carroll Sprints

DAYTON – The Arcanum boys and girls teams, as well as the Ansonia boys team, competed last weekend at the Carroll Sprint Invitational at the Dayton Raiders Aquatic Center.

For the Trojans, Jimmy Barry won the 50-yard breaststroke with a fast time of 32.41 seconds. The senior also finished seventh in the 50 free (25.59) which helped the boys team to finish eighth out of 10 teams with 33 points.

Also scoring for the Arcanum boys was senior Stephen Young, who finished eighth in the 50 free (25.7) and eighth in the 100 IM (1:08.14).

The Arcanum girls totaled 9 points to place ninth out of nine teams. The Lady Trojans were led by sophomore Madelyn Wogoman, who finished in 13th place in both the 50 free (31.74) and the 100 IM (1:20.74). The Arcanum 200 free relay team of senior Elora Sudduth, freshman Allison Whiting, sophomore Allie Barry and Wogoman claimed 15th place with a time of 2:14.1.

Ansonia’s Connor Stachler earned 13 points by himself to put the Tigers on the team standings in ninth place out of 10 teams. Stachler finished fifth overall in the 50 butterfly with a time of 28.64 seconds and came in 12th place in the 50 free (26.38).

In the combined team scores, Arcanum totaled 42 points to place eighth overall and Ansonia was 10th with Stachler’s 13 points.

BOYS BOWLING

Mississinawa Valley outscored Greenville by 108 pins recently to a win the match, 2,126 to 2,108.

The Blackhawks led by 15 pins after the first regular game 827-812. Greenville took the game by 30 pins, so Mississinawa trailed by 15 pins heading into the Baker games and lost the first one, 167-142. The Blackhawks came back to win the second Baker game 183-107 an then outscored the Green Wave in the third Baker game 188-116 to win the overall match.

Leading bowlers for Mississinawa Valley were Zac Longfellow with a 383 series (200-183), Cameron Shimp with a 336 series (172-164), Matt Slyder with a 308 series (171-131), Mason Hardwick with a 302 series (148-154) and Roman Dircksen with a 284 series (136-148).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairlawn 67, Mississinawa Valley 24

The Lady Blackhawks dropped their third straight contest of the season on Monday night with a 67-24 loss at Fairlawn.

No individual details were reported, but the quarter scores were as follows: Mississinawa 5-4-6-9 for 24 total points. Fairlawn 17-16-18-16 for 67 total points.

The Lady Blackhawks return to action on Thursday at Newton.

