Local Bowling Results

Premier League
Nov. 29, 2018
Standings
1. Michael’s Jewelry/Clocks (70-34)
2. R.W.D.S.U. (68-36)
3. Strobel Construction (57-47)
4. M T Enterprises (54-50)
5. Gilbert Termite & Pest Control (46-58)
6. Old Guys Rule (46-58)
7. Harley Renegades (44-60)
8. Team Neff (31-73)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: Kim Hilderbrand 259, Mike Lobenstein 258, Kurtis Long 257, Robert Staver 247, Doug Fowble 246, Scott Reed 245, Robert Staver 245, Robert Staver 238, Brandon Rehmert 236, Doug Fowble 236, Wayne Marker 236, Kim Hilderbrand 235, Josh Hawes 234, Zach Melling 224, Tim Rice 223, Jerry Blinn 223, Josh Hawes 222, Joe Reis 218, Mardy Hilderbrand 214, Steve Olwine 214, Jerry Boolman 214, Mike Kiser 214, Forrest Mills 213, Tim Rice 213, John Blinn 213, Doug Fowble 212.
High Series: Robert Staver 730, Doug Fowble 694, Kim Hilderbrand 660, Mike Lobenstein 658, Josh Hawes 657, Kurtis Long 650, Tim Rice 646, Wayne Marker 623, John Blinn 616, Scott Reed 615, Brandon Rehmert 610, Steve Olwine 602, Mardy Hilderbrand 601, Joe Reis 601, Jerry Boolman 573, Jerry Blinn 569, Forrest Mills 568, Mike Kiser 566, Russ Potter 558, Tim Middlestetter 548, Steve Baker 543, Rick Harshbarger 532, Daren Hiatt 531, Darrel Bingham 531, Zach Melling 530, Gary Johnston 529.
Recreation League
Dec. 3, 2018
Standings
1. J.A. Flaig Lumber (88-24)
2. C & F Shoes (68-44)
3. Milo’s (62-50)
4. Medicine and More (58-54)
5. Fitzwater Tree Care (54-58)
Weekly High Scores
High Game: John Simons 275, Steve Olwine 258, Doug Bunger 256, Steve Olwine 240. Doug Fowble 238, Jay Adams 234, Mike Lobenstein 225, Michael Pyles 219, Scott Reed 218, Matt Netzley 213, Mike Lobenstein 213, Steve Olwine 212, Zach White 212, Troy Stewart 209, Cullen Blinn 208, Tom Hummel 206, Doug Bunger 203, Jerry Clark 202, Matt Forsythe 201.
High Series: Steve Olwine 710, John Simons 654, Doug Bunger 647, Mike Lobenstein 617, Doug Fowble 608, Scott Reed 606, Matt Netzley 585, Michael Pyles 584, Jay Adams 574, Cullen Blinn 573, Matt Forsythe 547, Tom Hummel 545, Zach White 536, Troy Stewart 528.
Major League Treaty 2018
Nov. 28, 2018 (Week 13 of 30)
Standings
1. Troutwine Auto (72-32)
2. Purple Cow Creamery (70-34)
3. Orme Hardware (60-44)
4. Asphalt Sealcoaters (58-46)
5. Greenville National Bank (58-46)
6. Misfits (56-48)
7. Team O’Reilly (52-52)
8. Wings Etc. (38-66)
9. Miller’s Tavern (36-68)
10. Bye (20-84)
Last Week’s Top Scores
Scratch Series (Men): Chris Sinclair 661, Robert Staver 633, Doug Bunger 566.
Scratch Game (Men): Chad Potter 233, Jim Weimer 218, Phil Stubbs 200.
Scratch Series (Women): Connie Michael 432, Linda Best 414.
Scratch Game (Women): Kim Besecker 156, Tiffany Potter 133.