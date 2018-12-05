Local Dartball Results

Week 7 Standings (Dec. 3, 2018)

Team Wins Losses

Ansonia First Church of God (13.5-4.5)

Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (13-8)

Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (11.5-6.5)

Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (11.5-9.5)

Greenville First United Methodist (11-7)

First Presbyterian (10.5-10.5)

Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (9.5-11.5)

Castine Church of the Brethren (9.5-11.5)

EUM (9-9)

St. Johns Lutheran (9-9)

Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (7.5-10.5)

Trinity Wesleyan (6.5-14.5)

Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (4-14)

Results

Away Team Wins Losses Home Team Wins Losses

Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (2-1), Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (1-2)

Ansonia First Church of God (3-0), Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (0-3)

Greenville First United Methodist (2-1), First Presbyterian (1-2)

Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (2.5-0.5), EUM (0.5-2.5)

Castine Church of the Brethren (0-3), St. Johns Lutheran (3-0)

Trinity Wesleyan (1-2), Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (2-1)

Bye: Beech Grove Church of the Brethren