Local Dartball Results

Week 7 Standings (Dec. 3, 2018)
Team Wins Losses
Ansonia First Church of God (13.5-4.5)
Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (13-8)
Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (11.5-6.5)
Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (11.5-9.5)
Greenville First United Methodist (11-7)
First Presbyterian (10.5-10.5)
Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (9.5-11.5)
Castine Church of the Brethren (9.5-11.5)
EUM (9-9)
St. Johns Lutheran (9-9)
Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (7.5-10.5)
Trinity Wesleyan (6.5-14.5)
Beech Grove Church of the Brethren (4-14)
Results
Away Team Wins Losses Home Team Wins Losses
Oakland Church of the Brethren #1 (2-1), Pitsburg Trinity Lutheran (1-2)
Ansonia First Church of God (3-0), Painter Creek Church of the Brethren (0-3)
Greenville First United Methodist (2-1), First Presbyterian (1-2)
Ft. Jefferson United Methodist (2.5-0.5), EUM (0.5-2.5)
Castine Church of the Brethren (0-3), St. Johns Lutheran (3-0)
Trinity Wesleyan (1-2), Oakland Church of the Brethren #2 (2-1)
Bye: Beech Grove Church of the Brethren